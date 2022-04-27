West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: how to watch the Europa League semi-final online

West Ham will be hoping to lay the foundation for their first European final in over 45 years as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the London Stadium for this Europa League semi-final first-leg. This fixture serves as a repeat of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final clash between these two sides, which ended in a famous win for the Hammers thanks to a 3-1 win at the Boleyn Ground. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from anywhere in the world.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream Date: Thursday 28th April 2022 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: The London Stadium, London

In the US soccer fans can stream West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt free on Paramount+ with this 7-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're based in the US but currently stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

David Moyes' side booked their place in this last four clash with an impressive 3-0 quarter-final second leg away win against Lyon at the Parc Olympique, with goals from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen.

Currently ninth in the Bundesliga, Frankfurt pulled off a major shock in the previous round by beating Barcelona 2-3 at the Nou Camp to take their place in the last four. Was it fluke or do the Germans have a serious case of belief?

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the London Stadium on Thursday 28th April 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are able to watch UEFA Europa League games live through Paramount Plus.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt starts at 3pm ET on Thursday.

Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch a West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream service, you won't be able to access coverage from outside your own country. The service provider will know your location based on your IP address, and automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for watching Paramount Plus.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UEFA Europa League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream.

Watch West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Europa League (including West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt), Champions League and Europa Conference League.

There's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be shown on BT Sport 1 (HD). The game kicks off at 8pm GMT, and the build-up starts at 7pm.

Canada: West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game – including West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

DAZN is only available within Canada, so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

