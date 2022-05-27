Monaco Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race free, Practice

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix is about to get underway with First Practice at 1pm BST today, Friday 27th May. Having lost out to Max Verstappen last week, Charles Leclerc will be desperate to take back control of the championship on home soil. The race is on Sky in the UK, on ESPN in the US and free-to-air on TV in a few other places. Away from home at the moment? Follow our guide below to watch a Monaco Grand Prix free live stream from abroad with a VPN.

The schedule for this weekend is as follows: First Practice is at 1pm BST on Friday, 27th May, followed by Second Practice at 4pm. Final Practice is at 12pm on Saturday, before Qualifying at 3pm. Then it's lights out for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix at 2pm on Sunday.

Monaco isn't known for overtaking but nothing gets an F1 fan's blood pumping more than the sight of a driver snaking through Casino Square and shaving the barriers at Portier. Shockingly, there's a rumour that the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix could be the last. Apparently, Formula 1 doesn't actually make any profit out of the race.

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc will be hoping that isn't the case – he's yet to finish his home race, let alone win it. Can he finally break the jinx? Or will Max's Red Bull power to his second win in two weeks? Let's not forget that Mercedes have taken a big step forward, too. It could be a three-way fight between the young guns: Leclerc, Verstappen and George Russell.

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix takes place over 78 laps of the 3.337-kilometre Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo this Sunday, 29th May. With the weather in Monaco predicted to be 21°C and rainy, we could see some risky pitstop strategies.

Austrian fans can watch a free live stream of the Monaco Grand Prix (opens in new tab) (use a VPN to access the free stream (opens in new tab) if you're an Austrian overseas this week). We've listed all the ways to watch F1 in HD from your TV, tablet and mobile below.

Monaco Grand Prix free live stream

(Image credit: Formula1.com)

Lucky enough to live in Luxembourg? You can get a free F1 live stream on RTL Zwee. (opens in new tab)

You'll need to use a VPN to access your local F1 stream while traveling abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Austrians can watch every race live on ServusTV (opens in new tab) / ORF (opens in new tab).

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4 (opens in new tab), as well as a free live stream of the British Grand Prix on 3rd July 2022.

Watch Monaco Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Monaco Grand Prix holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

How to use a VPN for the Monaco Grand Prix live stream

Using a VPN for watching the F1 while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Monaco Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Luxembourg' for RTL Zwee or 'Austria' for Servus.

3. Then head over to RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) or Servus (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Monaco Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix in 4K

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool)

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

More recently, Sky has confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the Monaco Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab), is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

Monaco Grand Prix live in the USA

(Image credit: Oracle Red Bull Racing)

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The Monaco Grand Prix is at 9am ET on Sunday, 29th May 2022.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a top streaming service such as Sling (opens in new tab) Orange or FuboTV...

(opens in new tab) Sling Orange First month half-price | $35 a month (opens in new tab)

Catch every race of the 2022 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. It's $35 each month after the half-price first month, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $69.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means 2022 is set to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to acces local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 Monaco GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every race.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a Monaco Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab) and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV (opens in new tab) in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 – including the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now (opens in new tab) app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

(Image credit: Oracle Red Bull Racing )

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 24-26 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT