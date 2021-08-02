How to watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max from anywhere in the world

The Suicide Squad – DC Comic's latest superhero spectacular starring Margot Robbie as crazed criminal psychologist Harley Quinn – is streaming on HBO Max for a month starting 6th August. Read on to watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max from any country in the world...

Ready to catch up with the world's best super-villains? Outrageous laughter and gleeful mayhem ensue as Harley Quinn (Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) embark on a do-or-die mission to destroy a bioweapons factory run by evil genius the Thinker (Peter Capaldi).

The Suicide Squad lands in US theaters on the 5th August and begins streaming on HBO Max the following day, meaning you can watch from the comfort of your own home. Away from the US? Grab the popcorn as we reveal how to The Suicide Squad on HBO Max from anywhere on the planet...

Watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max

HBO Max, HBO's streaming service, is the place to find The Suicide Squad. It's available to stream for 31 days, starting from 6th August 2021.

Subscription to HBO Max costs just $14.99 a month. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. (You can't access the movie via HBO's $9.99 ad-supported plan).

The Suicide Squad won't be out on Blu-ray for a few months yet, so unless you want to wait – and nobody wants to wait – you'll need to subscribe to HBO Max.

Of course, HBO Max is currently only available in the US, so you'll need to use a VPN to access your account when away from outside the States. Here's how to do that...

How to watch HBO Max from anywhere

Stuck outside the United States? You can access HBO Max from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your HBO Max account (or even create a new one) and watch The Suicide Squad as if you were in the States. Good to know, right?

How can I get the HBO Max app?

Very easily. You'll find the HBO Max app on a wide range of smart TVs, games consoles and streaming devices including:

Can I watch The Suicide Squad in 4K Ultra HD?

Yes. Every Warner Bros. theatrical release coming to HBO Max, including The Suicide Squad, will stream in 4K Ultra HD.

Dolby Atmos support depends on how each film was produced but we can confirm that The Suicide Squad will be available in immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound.

To enjoy HBO Max content in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound, you'll need:

1. 4K TV with support for HDR (Dolby Vision or HDR10).

2. Supported 4K HDR streaming device (Amazon Fire TV stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, Android TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra/with Google TV, Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+).

3. Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar or sound system.

4. Broadband connection – over 25Mbps ideally.

Is The Suicide Squad on Netflix?

Short answer: no.

The Suicide Squad is currently exclusive to HBO, along with a number of other Warner Bros. pictures including Space Jam: Legacy and The Matrix 4.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

The HBO Max app offers access to the complete HBO catalogue, including every episode of The Sopranos, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Westworld and South Park.

You also also get access to WarnerMedia's vast library of movies and TV shows stretching back 100 years, from Casablanca and Citizen Kane to Braveheart and the Harry Potter films.

Selected Warner titles – including The Suicide Squad – will be available on HBO Max for 31 days, so you can play (and pause) them from the comfort of your sofa. These 'same day premieres' will end in 2022, sign up now if you want to make the most of them.

Prefer Japanese anime? HBO Max is the only streaming service that provides access to content from the legendary Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli in the US. Fan of 90s sitcoms? HBO Max is the place to see the (unscripted) Friends and Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunions.

