England vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch the 2022 Alzheimer's Society International

England face Switzerland at Wembley Stadium this Saturday, 26th March, in the first Alzheimer's Society International of 2022. It might be a friendly, but with the Qatar World Cup just seven months away, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will be targeting a convincing win. Kick off is at 5.30pm GMT.

US soccer fans can watch an England vs Switzerland live stream on ESPN+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the USA. UK fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports or Now.

England vs Switzerland live stream Date: Saturday 26th March 2022 Kick off: 5.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 4.30am AEDT Venue: Wembley Stadium, London US stream: ESPN+ ($7/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky | Now

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both been overlooked in favour of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi gets his first England call-up.

The Three Lions last met Switzerland in June 2019, when a penalty shoot-out victory secured bronze for England at the inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals. The two countries have met on 26 footballing occasions. England have won 17 of those matches; Switzerland have won just three.

Saturday's match is designated as the 'Alzheimer’s Society International' in support of The FA’s official charity partnership, which began in August 2021. The fixture will be swiftly followed by England vs Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday 29th March.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 26th March at Wembley Stadium. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs Switzerland live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

England vs Switzerland live stream in the USA

In the USA, ESPN+ has the rights to stream of this weekend's European internationals – including England vs Switzerland.

Subscription costs just $6.99 a month and includes access to a slew of sport including UFC and more.

US nationals visiting the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live stream at ESPN+.

Watch an England vs Switzerland live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs Switzerland live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

England vs Switzerland live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show England vs Switzerland live in the UK. You can even watch it in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD if you're an Ultra HD subscriber.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream Sky Sports – including England vs Switzerland – with a Now day pass (£11) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're a UK national travelling outside of the UK.

England vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the European international friendlies, including England vs Switzerland for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Australian nationals can use a VPN to access an England vs Switzerland live stream when overseas.