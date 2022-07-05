England vs Austria live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free

Twelve months on from England men's unsuccessful attempt at bringing football home, it's now time for the women to do what Harry Kane et al couldn't. The Lionesses will open the Women's Euro 2022 with a fixture against Austria knowing they have as good a chance as ever to win a major tournament for the first time, especially with home advantage to count on. Both teams were beaten semi-finalists five years ago, so this should be a spicy opener. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Austria live stream and the Women's Euro 2022 free from wherever you are.

England vs Austria live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Wednesday 6th July 2022 Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Wednesday 6th)

England have left no stone unturned in their quest to end their international trophy drought. Much of the squad have recently spoken to their male counterparts about last summer's tournament. The Lionesses will be heartened by a 5-1 friendly defeat of the Oranje 10 days ago and are led by coach Sarina Wiegman, the mastermind behind the Dutch Euro 2017 success.

Lucy Bronze remains one of the world's leading footballers, but England's right-back missed last week's friendly against Switzerland after feeling unwell and faces a race to make the opener on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson will captain the side, most likely from central midfield alongside the metronomic Keira Walsh. Wiegman will also have to choose between Chelsea's Beth England and Ellen White of Manchester City up front, the latter still just three goals behind Wayne Rooney as the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

There are a few familiar faces in the Austrian squad to followers of the WSL. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger comes from another consistently excellent season with Arsenal, while fellow Gunner Laura Wienroither should also form part of the team's defence. Their key will be Sarah Zadrazil, Bayern Munich's star midfielder, whose smooth technique and eye for a pass marks her out. Austria only dropped points to France in qualifying and will be no pushovers at Old Trafford.

Kick-off in the opening game of the Women's Euro 2022 is Wednesday 6th July at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Austria free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The BBC has the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

England vs Austria will be available on UK TVs via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab) which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch an England vs Austria live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.





How to use a VPN for England vs Austria

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Austria in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy an England vs Austria live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.



USA: England vs Austria live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch England vs Austria in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: England vs Austria live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch England vs Austria in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

England vs Austria kicks off at 5am AEST on Wednesday, 6th July.