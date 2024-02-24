How to watch Scotland vs England: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Watch Scotland vs England live stream

The 142nd playing of international rugby union's oldest fixture will see Scotland defending the Calcutta Cup against England at Murrayfield on Saturday evening. With the visitors still in the hunt for a Grand Slam at this year's Six Nations, the Bravehearts will be desperate to ruin the party on home soil.

Saturday's Scotland vs England match at the 2024 Six Nations is free to watch on the BBC in the UK and Virgin Media in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN and are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your chosen stream from wherever you are in the world.

Scotland vs England live stream: Preview

The next game of the 2024 Six Nations for these two teams will take place at the historic Murrayfield Stadium near Edinburgh. The start time is at 4.45pm GMT (11.45am ET / 8.45am PT) on Saturday 24th February, which is 3.45am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.

Go back to halftime in Scotland's opening game and the picture couldn't have been rosier: 20-0 up against Wales and cruising. But after just about managing to hang on to win that game by a single point and then succumbing to a disappointing 20-16 defeat to France at home last time around, and the wind has been seriously taken out of the sails of Gregor Townsend's men.

If there's any match they'll pick themselves back up for, it's this Saturday's. Scotland are on a three-game winning streak against the old enemy south of the border, and they'll be determined to still have their hands on the Calcutta Cup come Sunday.

To win it for the first time in four years, Steve Borthwick has brought back some big guns to the squad. Manu Tuilagi is the most noteworthy name, with backs Marcus Smith and Ollie Lawrence also hoping to be match fit for this one. England may have won two games from two – a pair of close encounters with Italy and Wales – but there is much improvement still to be made if they really do think they can win the Grand Slam this year.

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for FREE, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream Scotland vs England in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free Scotland vs England live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free Scotland vs England live stream is on BBC iPlayer. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on Virgin Media Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch Scotland vs England live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Scotland vs England live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Scotland vs England live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you may be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to stream Scotland vs England

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Scotland vs England live stream!

Watch Scotland vs England in the UK

You can watch Scotland vs England live on BBC One on TV this Saturday evening at 4.45pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's BBC iPlayer platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live or via catch-up on BBC iPlayer, you should have a valid TV licence.

Remember: use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Scotland vs England match in Ireland

This Six Nations game is being shown on the free-to-air Virgin Media One on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch Scotland vs England online, then you can do so for free on the Virgin Media Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Scotland vs England in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 3.45am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday 25th February.

To watch Scotland vs England ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Scotland vs England in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

If you have access to CNBC and don't mind waiting, the match will be replayed in full there at 8am ET on the Sunday after the game.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Scotland vs England in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Scotland vs England courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 5.45am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Scotland vs England in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Scotland vs England, plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Scotland vs England live stream in South Africa

To watch Scotland vs England and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 6.45pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch Scotland vs England in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Scotland vs England starts at 4.45pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 12.45am on the morning of Sunday 25th February.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.