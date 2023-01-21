How to watch Bills vs Bengals: live stream the AFC divisional playoff for free

Bills vs Bengals – the third game of the divisional round in the 2023 NFL playoffs – is shaping up to be quite the encounter. In fact, if it's star quarterback action you're after, it could be the match of the tournament, as the Bengals' Joe Burrow faces his opposite number, the Bills' Josh Allen. The two teams were meant to face off 20 days earlier, but that game was sadly cut short after the Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

Here's how to watch a Bills vs Bengals live stream from anywhere in the world. The Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals kicks off on Sunday 22nd January at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Watch Bills vs Bengals live stream Date: Sunday 22nd Jan 2023 Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 7am AEDT (Mon) Free streams: 7mate (opens in new tab) (AUS) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US TV channel: CBS / Paramount+ (opens in new tab) Canada stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) UK streams: Sky | NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab)

This game has been eagerly awaited since the two teams' previous match was cancelled due to tragic circumstances. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are two of the best quarterbacks in the league, and which performs best could well determine the outcome of this game.

Both the Bills (12-3) and Bengals (13-4) are coming off hard-fought victories against divisional rivals during the wildcard round last weekend – the Bills squeaked past the Dolphins by just three points (after squandering their early 14-point lead), while the Bengals beat the Ravens by seven (greatly helped by a fumble in the fourth quarter). Both teams will be hoping to assert themselves as title contenders.

The Bills are favorites for the win, according to the sportsbooks. But whatever happens, it's sure to be an emotional contest given what happened during their previous encounter. Damar Hamlin could even be in attendance.

Whether you're in the UK, Australia, USA or further afield, we've tried and tested all the best Bills vs Bengals live stream options. Some are even free to watch...

Watch a Bills vs Bengals free live stream

You can watch a Bills vs Bengals free live stream on 7Plus (opens in new tab) in Australia, as well as every single playoff game for 2023. Travelling away from Australia at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch 7Plus free for from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch a Bills vs Bengals live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL 2022/23 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: watch Bills vs Bengals live stream on CBS and Paramount+

In the US, the Bills vs Bengals live stream is on CBS on TV. You can also watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). New subscribers can use the promo code 'PLAYOFFS' for a 30-day free trial. After that, it's $4.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Bills vs Bengals Paramount+ 30-day free trial with promo code 'PLAYOFFS' (opens in new tab) (Expires 30th Jan 2023)

Watch NFL, UEFA Champions League football, CBS's own shows, Paramount movies and a lot more besides with a subscription to Paramount+. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly with no tie-ins beyond that – you can cancel at any time.

Fubo TV is another good option for cord-cutters as it carries CBS (Sling TV doesn't, sadly). Fubo TV starts at $69.99 per month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

Canada: watch Bills vs Bengals live stream on DAZN

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single NFL game in Canada – and it's cheap. Subscription costs CAD $24.99 a month / CAD $199.99 a year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

Remember: You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling outside of Canada (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Every NFL Playoff game: DAZN $24.99 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game as well as a host of other sport including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

UK: watch Bills vs Bengals live stream on Sky and NFL Game Pass

(Image credit: NFL)

Sky (opens in new tab) has the rights to show every NFL Playoff game in the UK – here are today's best Sky TV deals.

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games live and in HD.

The best news of all, though, is that Super Bowl LVII will also be televised live in the UK on BBC One/BBC iPlayer (and on Sky Sports, too). Touchdown!

NFL TV schedule 2022/23

(All times ET)

DIVISIONAL ROUND - Fox (x2), CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock TV

Saturday 21st January 2023

4.30pm - Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC/Peacock in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

8.15pm - Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

Sunday January 22nd January 2023

3pm - Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday 29th January 2023

3pm - NFC Championship (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - AFC Championship (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday 12th February 2023

6.30pm - Super Bowl (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; BBC One/Sky/NFL Game Pass in UK)