Watch 49ers vs Eagles: live stream the NFC Championship game free online from anywhere

Watch 49ers vs Eagles live stream

Looking for a 49ers vs Eagles live stream? We've got you. The huge NFC showdown is free to watch in Australia on 7Plus. US fans can watch on Fox (via Sling), UK fans can see all the action on Sky Sports. Outside your home country right now? Simply use a VPN to watch your local 49ers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere. The winners get a trip to Super Bowl LVII; the losers get a one-way ticket home.

AUS: Free 49ers vs Eagles live stream on 7Plus

USA: 49ers vs Eagles live stream on Fox via Sling

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

49ers vs Eagles game preview

It's the NFC Championship game, and things are getting serious. The Eagles will be flying high after routing the Giants last weekend, but they'll meet a 49ers defense that gave up the fewest points in the league this season. The winners will be booking a trip to Super Bowl LVII next month. The losers get a one-way ticket home.

Both the Eagles and 49ers are on top form at the moment, so this game promises to be a thriller. Philadelphia started the season how they meant to go on, with a superb 13-1 record helping them become the number one seed. But the 49ers have won 12 in a row, with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy unbeaten since he took over from the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Philly will be looking to end that streak.

It's very much a match of offense vs defense. The Eagles have the league's third highest-scoring offense, but they'll have their work cut out against San Francisco's defense, which conceded the fewest points in the NFL this season and leads the league in sacks with 70 (just two shy of the all-time record). The 49ers are ranked second, so this is a battle between the number one and two seeds to see who goes to Super Bowl LVII.

49ers vs Eagles kicks off on Sunday 29th January at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. Fans in Australia can watch live for free on 7Plus – watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

49ers vs Eagles free live stream

Good news: you can watch an 49ers vs Eagles live stream free on 7Plus (opens in new tab) in Australia.

(opens in new tab) Use a VPN to watch 7Plus free for from abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below. San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday 29th January at 7am AEDT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Watch 49ers vs Eagles from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular 49ers vs Eagles live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any 49ers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN we've tested. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch NFL live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for 49ers vs Eagles

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For 49ers vs Eagles, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Then head over to 7Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the free 49ers vs Eagles live stream!

USA: watch 49ers vs Eagles live stream

In the US, the 49ers vs Eagles live stream is on Fox on TV.

If you have cable, you're all set. If not you can pick up Fox on cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Sling Blue is $40 per month (opens in new tab) with an introductory offer of $20 for your first month. Fubo TV starts at $74.99 per month but has a 7-day free trial.

(opens in new tab) Eagles vs 49ers live on Sling (opens in new tab) (50% off initial offer)

Catch the NFL postseason and much more besides with this sporting offer. It's $40 per month with Sling Blue but you can get your first month at half price. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) Eagles vs 49ers live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on 10 screens at once on your home wi-fi, plus another two on the go. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly with no tie-ins beyond that – you can cancel at any time.

Canada: watch 49ers vs Eagles live stream

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single NFL Playoff game in Canada – including 49ers vs Eagles. Subscription costs just CAD $24.99 a month / CAD $199.99 a year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

Remember: use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 49ers vs Eagles live stream: DAZN $24.99 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game as well as a host of other sport including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

UK: watch Eagles vs 49ers live stream

(Image credit: NFL)

Sky (opens in new tab) has the rights to show every NFL Playoff game in the UK – here are today's best Sky TV deals.

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or four installments of £37.75) – though until 31st July 2023, this is reduced to just £9.99 a year (but remember, the next season doesn't start until September 2023). A subscription includes all 270+ games live and in HD.

NFL TV schedule 2022/23

(All times ET)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday 29th January 2023

3pm - NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday 12th February 2023

6.30pm - Super Bowl (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; BBC One/Sky/NFL Game Pass in UK)