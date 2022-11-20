USA vs Wales live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Finally, after 64 years of waiting, Wales are back at the World Cup finals. Gareth Bale and the team are living the dream and visit Qatar with realistic hopes of making it out of the group, but know a victory against the USA is a must. The Americans, meanwhile, are also glad to be back. The USMNT failed to qualify last time out and have a young squad keen to impress. Make sure you know how to watch a USA vs Wales live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

USA vs Wales live stream Dates: Monday 21st November, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) / 11am (PST) Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Sixty-four years on from John Charles, Ivor Allchurch and all that, the Welsh are back and won't die wondering. Talisman Gareth Bale is obviously the star, and is supremely motivated to perform in the tournament he most covets, but Rob Page's side have decent attacking depth with Kieffer Moore a fine target man, Dan James capable of doing the running of three men and Brennan Johnson a superb game-charger from the bench. Though they lack midfield legs, they'll look to channel a certified banger of a national anthem and actor Michael Sheen's inspirational team talks to make it out of the group. Plus, there's England to come...

Before the US get to their own rerun of history against England – to whom they've never lost at the World Cup – Gregg Berhalter's team will want a good start. A young squad whose average age is 24 struggled for consistency early on in qualifying, but improved dramatically after the confidence boost of beating local rivals Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup Final. Central midfield pair Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams of Juventus and Leeds respectively provide lung-bursting dynamism and lead the USMNT's high press, while Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic offers final-third stardust.

This Group B match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST at the 44,740-seat Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a USA vs Wales live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

USA vs Wales live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the USA vs Wales live stream for free on ITV 1 and S4C (opens in new tab) for those wanting to watch in Welsh. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)) , along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a USA vs Wales live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular USA vs Wales live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any USA vs Wales live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for USA vs Wales live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free USA vs Wales live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch USA vs Wales

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the USA vs Wales live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an USA vs Wales live stream without cable too.

Respected streaming services Sling (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) both offer instant streaming access to Fox Sports and have special offers and free trials for new customers too.

(opens in new tab) USA vs Wales live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) USA vs Wales live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

And don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a USA vs Wales live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

USA vs Wales live stream kick-off times

Global USA vs Wales kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EST/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Tuesday)

6am (Tuesday) New Zealand: 8am (Tuesday)

8am (Tuesday) India: 12.30am (Tuesday)

12.30am (Tuesday) (make sure to include the times of the two countries who are playing)

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)