Turkish Grand Prix live stream: how to watch Formula One online

Destiny awaits Formula One's Lewis Hamilton at this weekend's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit. Can the boy from Stevenage make history once again by winning a record-equalling seventh F1 world championship? Don't miss a millisecond of the action! Make sure you know how to watch a Turkish Grand Prix live stream wherever you are.

Viewers in the US can sign up to a $79.99 F1 TV Pro season pass for live streams of every track session for all Grands Prix. US resident abroad? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your US F1 pass from anywhere in the world. (There are also some countries where you can watch an F1 live stream for free; see below). UK F1 fans must use Sky or buy a £9.99 Now TV pass to catch the race.

So, we're back in Turkey for the first time since 2011. The location is a fan favourite having hosted such classics as the 2010 duel between Red Bull and McLaren and Felipe Massa's stunning 2006 win.

Unless you've been living under a rock – or a national lockdown – you'll know that Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of winning a seventh F1 title, having beaten an increasingly dejected teammate Valtteri Bottas by over five seconds at Imola two weeks ago.

If Hamilton does not concede more than seven points to Bottas, or finishes ahead of Bottas in Sunday's race, he will secure his seventh F1 world championship at the Istanbul Park circuit.

But while a win in Turkey should be a formality for Hamilton, victory will propel the Silver Arrows driver into the realms of sporting legend. Hamilton has spoken recently about his "lonely" journey and doubts whether he will return to the F1 grid in 2021 – could Istanbul could turn out to be his swan song?

Tune into the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix to find out. The action kicks off on Friday 13th with FP1 (8am - 9.30am) followed by FP2 (12pm - 1.30pm). Qualifying gets underway on Saturday 14th at 12pm, then it's lights out for an historic Turkish Grand Prix at 10.10am on Sunday morning.

Follow our guide below for the best Turkish Grand Prix live streams as the 2020 F1 season approaches the chequered flag...

Formula One F1 TV Pro season pass

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Will Pittenger - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4479228)

Formula 1 itself offers an on-demand and live streaming service to race fans everywhere. Exactly what you get depends on what country you're in, so it may be a case of making sure you're signed up to a VPN if you're away from home.

Those in the US, for example, can sign up to a $79.99 F1 TV Pro season pass with live streams of every track session for all Grands Prix, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios and live streams of F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races.

There's also on-demand access to full race replays and highlights, the F1 onboard cameras, all F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays and F1's historic race archive too – an excellent package for petrol heads.

Watch the Turkish Grand Prix anywhere in the world using a VPN

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based F1 fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix from another country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air – so if you're away in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here.

Anywhere else and you might want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Turkish Grand Prix live in the UK

Sky is the only place for UK viewers to watch the Turkish Grand Prix race, practice and qualifying sessions all live in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the £18 per month Sky Sports pack or you can get Sky Sports F1 on its own for £10 per month but on a rolling contract.

Build your Sky Sports package

If that all sounds a bit much, then anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a day, week or month-long pass and it’s worth keeping an eye on just how many races each one might scoop up at any one time in the F1 calendar.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now TV can cost as little as £9.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99 for those after qualifying as well. A monthly pass is £33.99 if you want to cover two or three races.View Deal

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

It’s not all a dead loss without Sky in the UK. Channel 4 has the rights to show the highlights. The free-to-air channel will broadcast qualifying highlights at 6.30pm on Saturday and race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Watch the Turkish Grand Prix live in 4K

To watch the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix in Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £49 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Feast your eyes on today's best Sky TV deals

Watch the Turkish Grand Prix live in the USA

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

For complete, all-season access to F1, including the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can get instant access to ESPN and some good deals here.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

(Image credit: FIA)

Live 2020 Formula One race calendar

The Formula One season usually runs from March to December 2020 with 22 races but that's all changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find the dates for each of the remaining Grand Prix on the 2020 Formula One calendar:

13th - 15th Nov: Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

27th - 29th Nov: Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain IC, Sakhir, Bahrain

4th - 6th Dec: Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain IC, Sakhir, Bahrain

11th - 13th Dec: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi