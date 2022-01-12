Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg, for free online and on TV, team news

Spurs have it all to do on Wednesday night when they welcome Chelsea to N17 for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. The Blues hold a 2-0 lead from the first game, which should give Thomas Tuchel's men all the confidence they need to reach the final. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream Date: 12th January Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Free trial: Kayo Sports Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK: Sky / Now US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo Sports

Spurs' chances of reaching their second Carabao Cup Final in two years took a significant hit when they lost to a Kai Havertz strike and a Ben Davies own goal at Stamford Bridge last week, but the fact that it could've been far more might just give Antonio Conte's side hope that it's not all over yet.

N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva return to the Chelsea squad after missing recent games through illness, but both will start tonight's game on the bench. Malang Sarr retains his place in the Blues' Carabao Cup side and Timo Werner partners Romelu Lukaku up front.

Pierluigi Gollini starts in goal for Tottenham and Giovanni Lo Celso keeps his place after starting for the first time under Conte against Morecambe last weekend. Spurs will again be without Son Heung-min. The South Korean is a match-winner on his day, so Harry Kane will need to find his shooting boots to give Spurs any chance of upsetting the odds here. An early goal for the home side will certainly make things interesting.

It's a 7.45pm GMT kick-off (2.45pm ET) today, Wednesday 12th January, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Stadium. Read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Chelsea free live stream

Those in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Kayo Sports 14-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports is the home of football, cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Carabao Cup through BeIn. Sign-up for 14 days for free. It's AU$25 thereafter. No contract. Cancel at anytime.

Watch a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. There are many VPN providers out there. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Carabao Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Tottenham vs Chelsea stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

US: Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights in the States. You can catch Tottenham vs Chelsea on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

UK: Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in 4K HDR

Tottenham vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Tottenham vs Chelsea with DAZN $20 per month

DAZN has the rights to the Carabao Cup in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

AUS & NZ: Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream

You can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Tottenham vs Chelsea, with the game kicking off at 6.45am AEDT and 8.45am NZDT. It should be finishing up in time for your cornflakes.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two-week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo Sports in Australia which includes a 14-day free trial.

Carabao Cup fixtures

Wednesday 12th January

7.45pm: Tottenham vs Chelsea



Thursday 13th January

7.45pm: Liverpool vs Arsenal (1st leg)



Thursday 20th January

7.45pm: Arsenal vs Liverpool (2nd leg)