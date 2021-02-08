Six Nations live stream: how to watch the 2021 rugby online

The Six Nations 2021 is back to ruck your world! Last weekend Scotland posted a shock victory against England, Ireland lost to Wales and France cruised past Italy. Round two of the Six Nations kicks off this Saturday with England vs Italy at 2.15pm on ITV. All six teams will continue their battle to reach 'Super Saturday' on 20th March – but only one can be crowned Six Nations 2021 champions. Follow our guide on how to watch a Six Nations live stream free, from anywhere in the world.

Six Nations 2021 live stream Date: 6th February – 20th March 2021 Nations: England, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Ireland Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

Reigning champions and Triple Crown winners England have rarely slipped up in recent times but were beaten at home by the Scots for the first time in 38 years at the weekend. Eddie Jones' side looked lacklustre from the off while Gregor Townsend's men clearly had the bit between their teeth. Can England regain some pride by beating Italy on Saturday?

Scotland welcomed back Finn Russell following injury and a ban last weekend. The superstar fly-half played a key role in his side's historic 11-6 victory over England, clocking up vintage kicks and passes on every break. The Scots finished a disappointing fourth in the Autumn Nations Cup – could they take the fight to France this season?

French fans are predicting that the Six Nations 2021 will be a two horse race between England and France. But while England looked to be the stronger team on paper, France got off to a stylish start thrashing Italy. With head coach Fabien Galthié able to pick from the likes of namely Antoine Dupont, the French are this year's Six Nations favourites.

Ireland lost a tense 21-16 encounter with Wales last Sunday. Having finished third in the Autumn Nations Cup, head coach Andy Farrell will be looking for a decent run in the Six Nations following poor displays against England and Georgia. Can the Irish play to their full potential this weekend?

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS France 1 1 0 0 40 1 5 Wales 1 1 0 0 5 0 4 Scotland 1 1 0 0 5 0 4 Ireland 1 0 0 1 -5 1 1 England 1 0 0 1 -5 1 1 Italy 1 0 0 1 -40 0 0

According to the BBC, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has said his side has what it takes to win the Six Nations 2021, despite losing four games and finishing fifth last year. With tough games winnable for all sides due to the lack of roaring crowds, Pivac's men could produce an upset.

As for Italy, they have a new coach at the helm in Franco Smith but hooker Luca Bigi will continue to captain the side, ably assisted by front-rowers Daniele Rimpelli and Marco Manfredi. They're up against it (as ever) but they're capable of dismantling top teams.

We'll be following the all the Six Nations 2021 news and covid-19 schedule changes, so keep an eye on this page for all the latest. Here's how to watch every try and tackle while the Six Nation continues.

Watch the Six Nations 2021 for free

Good news: every single Six Nations game in 2021 will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK. The coverage will be divided between BBC and ITV, with S4C offering Welsh-language coverage of Wales matches.

The BBC and ITV will stream games online, via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites and mobile apps, so you can watch every kick, try and tackle on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, these free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. If you're a UK citizen outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television and on BBC iPlayer.

Watch the Six Nations 2021 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.View Deal

Watch Six Nations 2021 in the USA

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.View Deal

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

How to watch the Six Nations in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch the Six Nations in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch a Six Nations 2021 live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch Six Nations 2021 in Ireland

Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including the all-important Republic of Ireland clashes, will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One and streamed live on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Six Nations 2021 in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial.

How to watch the Six Nations in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

Round 2

Saturday 13th February - England vs Italy 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 13th February - Scotland vs Wales 4.45pm BBC and S4C

Sunday 14th February - Ireland vs France 3pm ITV

Round 3

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Wales vs England 4.45pm BBC and S4C

Sunday 28th February 2021 - France vs Scotland 3pm ITV

Round 4

Saturday 13th March 2021 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm ITV and S4C

Saturday 13th March 2021 - England vs France 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 14th March 2021 - Scotland vs Ireland 3pm BBC

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C

Six Nations 2021 factfile

The Six Nations started in Swansea, with a rugby match between England and Wales on 16th December 1882. Fast forward almost 140 years and the Six Nations is the oldest and most prestigious rugby tournament in history.

The team that wins the Six Nations 2021 will be presented with the current trophy, which is made from 7kg of silver. It stands a whopping 75cm tall – the same height as a standard bar stool.

No crowds will be permitted to attend this year's tournament, which comes hot on the heels of of the covid-disrupted 2020 Six Nations. All matches will be played behind closed doors in six stadiums. The largest is Twickenham (82,000 seats), home to the England team.

The Six Nations has been called off or abandoned only six times in its 138-year history, mostly during World War One and Two. In 1885, the clash was marked as 'incomplete' due to simmering tensions between England and Scotland. And in 1972, the Six Nations was left unresolved because of political unrest in Ireland.

The lack of crowds will hit stadiums in the pocket this year. Twickenham, for example, would typically sell 160,000 pints of Guinness worth an estimated £1million at a Six Nations Clash.