SailGP Sydney live stream and how to watch the race free and from anywhere

SailGP season two has provided plenty of thrills – and even more spills. Defending champions Australia, fresh off a big win in Cadiz, top the global racing league. But, can they put in another strong performance at SailGP Sydney Harbour this Friday? UK/US fans can watch free on YouTube. Make sure you know how to watch a SailGP Sydney live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

SailGP Sydney live stream 2021 Date: Fri 17th – Sat 18th December 2021 Start time: 4pm AEDT / 5am GMT / 12am ET Location: Sydney Harbour, Australia FREE stream: YouTube (UK/US) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports Aus stream: Kayo Sports (free trial)

The Ashes aside, SailGP is one of the first major sporting events to return to Australia since the pandemic began. The global championship is now in its second season and, for many sailing fans, it's the pinnacle of league sailing.

After scoring a dramatic win in Cadiz in October, reigning SailGP champions Australia have edged their F50 catamaran ahead of their rivals (Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, Spain, New Zealand and United States). But a one-point lead over Nathan Outteridge's second-place Japan and Jimmy Spithill's third-place United States isn't much reassurance, it's all to play for.

This year's SailGP season concludes with the $1million winner-takes-all Grand Final in San Francisco on 26-27th March 2022. UK/US fans can watch all the action free on the official Sail GP YouTube channel. So make sure you know how to watch a SailGP Sydney live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

SailGP Sydney free live stream

Seadogs in the UK and US can watch a SailGP Sydney live stream completely free on YouTube. It's almost as good as joining the spectators on Shark Island.

Going to be outside UK/US this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the free YouTube live stream from anywhere, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch a free SailGP Sydney live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant SailGP rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saved you money! What's not to love?

There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For SailGP, you may wish to choose 'UK' or 'US' for the free SailGP YouTube stream.

3. Then head over to YouTube on your browser or device and enjoy SailGP Sydney free live stream.

Watch a SailGP Sydney live stream in USA

There are number ways to watch SailGP in the USA – and most of them are free!

SailGP's YouTube channel and Facebook page will host free live streams of this weekend's 2021 Australia Grand Prix.

US viewers can also rely on the official SailGP app for a free live stream.

CBS also has the rights to air SailGP, and will show the Sydney race – from midnight EST Friday – on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network isn't supported by Sling, but is supported by Fubo TV ($64 a month for 100+ channels). Handy for those who want to watch SailGP – and other live sports – on TV without cable.

Watch a SailGP Sydney live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Despite the Australia Grand Prix being a home event, Aussie SailGP fans don't get access to a free YouTube stream.

Instead, the action will be live on Fox Sports. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can catch the racing live on Kayo Sports. New users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember: you can use a VPN to watch localised video streams – on YouTube, for example – from anywhere in the world.

The racing starts at 4pm AEDT on Friday, and again on Saturday.

Watch a SailGP Sydney live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch SailGP Sydney on YouTube free of charge. The racing starts at 5am GMT on both Friday and Saturday.

Another option is Sky Sports, which has the rights to show this weekend's Australia Grand Prix live in the UK.

Not a Sky subscriber? You can access all Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports Pass.

Sail GP Sydney start times

Friday 17th December 2021

Race time: 4pm – 6pm AEDT / 5am – 7am GMT / 12am – 2am ET

Saturday 18th December 2021

Race time: 4pm – 6pm AEDT / 5am – 7am GMT / 12am – 2am ET