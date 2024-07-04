Portugal vs France live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Portugal vs France live stream brings together two teams which have struggled desperately so far at Euro 2024. The upside, for the neutral, of these two giants meeting so early in the competition is that at least one of them will get knocked out. Portugal vs France takes place at Volksparkstadion on Friday, 5th July, with kick-off at 8pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 5am AEST on Saturday morning in Australia).

Cristiano Ronaldo's preposterously desperate search for a goal descended into farce against Slovenia, when it quickly became clear that the team's primary aim was to boost their captain's stats rather than win the game. They would have been knocked out but for an extraordinary goalkeeping performance from Diogo Costa. Nobody has conceded fewer goals than France, and if Portugal are to stand a chance of progressing, they surely can't continue to keep indulging CR7 at the expense of all others.

Four games in, France still haven't scored from open play, which has sparked the question: could they win the tournament off the back of own goals and penalties alone? Granted, Didier Deschamps' spartan approach took Les Bleus to two World Cup finals, but anything less would have provoked an uproar – and such is the case at Euro 2024. Kylian Mbappe has been a shadow of his usual self, while the influential Adrien Rabiot is suspended.

Portugal vs France is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Portugal vs France live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

You can watch Portugal vs France for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Portugal vs France live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Portugal vs France live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Portugal vs France live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Portugal vs France live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Portugal vs France. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.