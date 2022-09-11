Patriots vs Dolphins live stream and how to watch NFL for free

Will the third year be a charm for Tua Tagovailoa? Miami's quarterback has been generating a lot of hype this summer, and now that the Dolphins have added stud receiver Tyreek Hill to their roster, excitement has returned to Hard Rock Stadium. They face AFC East rivals New England in the opening game of the season, and the mood in the Pats camp could hardly be more different. Make sure you know how to watch a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream and catch the NFL action wherever you are.

NFL fans in Australia can live stream the Patriots vs Dolphins free on 7Plus (opens in new tab). Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the stream (opens in new tab).

Anybody with the audacity to question Bill Belichick does so at their own peril, but there have been some strange goings-on at Foxborough over recent months. The decision to essentially split the offensive coordinator role between Joe Judge and Matt Patricia has caused consternation amongst fans, and preseason displays haven't helped matters.

It's going to be hard for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to have much trust in his offensive line when they offered him such poor protection over preseason, so the ball-carrying skills of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson could be utilised to maximum effect here.

Tua's 3-0 againts the Pats, and with Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki to go with Hill, it's hard to see how he doesn't improve that, even though the New England roster has spent the entire week in Miami to prepare for this.

It's a 1pm ET / 6pm BST kick-off at Hard Rock Stadium, today, 11th September 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Patriots vs Dolphins free live stream

NFL fans in Australia can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins for free on 7Mate. That means you can also live stream the game for free on 7Plus (opens in new tab). All you need do is sign up with an email address.

Away from home? You'll need to use a VPN to access 7Plus without being location-blocked (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant NFL streaming service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Patriots vs Dolphins

Using a VPN to watch the Patriots vs Dolphins is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Patriots vs Dolphins, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Then head over to 7Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Patriots vs Dolphins free live stream.

Watch a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream in the USA

In the US, the Patriots vs Dolphins game will air nationwide on CBS and Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 1pm ET on Sunday.

The streaming service costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free) but new users can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the Patriots vs Dolphins live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

NFL fans in the US are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and Amazon Prime Video, not to mention the various TV networks' streaming services too.

If you don't have cable, an excellent choice is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), the cable replacement service. It includes all of the TV channels above, and also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Watch a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream in the UK

In the UK, the Patriots vs Dolphins will be broadcast on Sky Sports NFL (opens in new tab). Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or via four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games of the season live and in HD. New users get a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab).

Watch a Patriots vs Dolphins live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins and every single game of the season on DAZN, which also has the rights to lots more brilliant live sport.

It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas (opens in new tab).