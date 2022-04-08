Paris-Roubaix live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free

Paris-Roubaix – the legendary springtime Monument – is back for 2022. The 119th edition starts on Sunday, 17th April, at 10am BST. From cobblestones to tough climbs, they don't call it "A Sunday in Hell" for nothing. So make sure you know how to watch a free Paris-Roubaix live stream from where you are with a VPN. (opens in new tab)
Date: Sunday 17th April 2022
Start time: 10am BST / 5am ET
Finish time: 4.22pm BST / 11.22am ET
FREE streams: France 3 (opens in new tab) (France)| Rai Play (opens in new tab) (Italy) | SBS (opens in new tab) (Australia)
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)
This year's Paris-Roubaix takes place over an unchanged 257.2 km course that features 54.8 km of bone-shaking cobbles. Of the 30 sectors, three will be of particular interest to future Tour de France riders, who will tackle them again on stage 5 in July.
Paris-Roubaix has been dominated by the Belgians for over a century but last year's race – the first wet Paris-Roubaix in 16 years – was won by Italy's Sonny Colbrelli (Team Bahrain Victorious) in a time of 6:01:57. It was the first time an Italian cyclist had won the race since Andrea Tafi took the 1999 edition.
Those muddy, slippery conditions resulted in a series of spectacular crashes in 2021 and we could see the same again in 2022. The weather is forecast to be overcast with possible showers. The temperature will be a chilly 13 degree celsius.
Those in Italy can watch for free on Rai and RaiPlay. Make sure you know how to watch a free Paris-Roubaix live stream from where you are.
Paris-Roubaix free live streams
In Australia, SBS will offer a free Paris-Roubaix live stream.
In Italy,Rai Play (opens in new tab) will serve up a free Paris-Roubaix stream. Both require a brief sign up.
In France, France 3 will show a free Paris-Roubaix live stream.
Travelling away from home this week? You can always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your free local stream from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Details below.
How to watch Paris-Roubaix from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Paris-Roubaix rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.
How to use a VPN to watch the Paris-Roubaix free live stream
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Paris-Roubaix, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Rai Play.
3. Then head over to Rai Play (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy a free Paris-Roubaix live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.
Paris-Roubaix live stream in the UK
The 2022 Paris-Roubaix will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.
If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Eurosport as without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.
Paris-Roubaix live stream in the US and Canada
GCN+ is the place to find a high-quality Paris-Roubaix stream in the USA and Canada.
The specialist streaming service costs just $8.99 a month or $49.99 a year in the US.
That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season, plus GCN+ originals.
Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.
Paris-Roubaix 2022 route & full startlist
Bahrain - Victorious
MILAN Jonathan
HAUSSLER Heinrich
MOHORIČ Matej
MACIEJUK Filip
WRIGHT Fred
TRATNIK Jan
SÜTTERLIN Jasha
Lotto Soudal
CAMPENAERTS Victor
VAN MOER Brent
VERMEERSCH Florian
GRIGNARD Sébastien
BEULLENS Cedric
SWEENY Harry
Alpecin-Fenix
VAN DER POEL Mathieu
VERMEERSCH Gianni
RIESEBEEK Oscar
DILLIER Silvan
MERLIER Tim
PHILIPSEN Jasper
Astana Qazaqstan Team
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
MARTINELLI Davide
FELLINE Fabio
FEDOROV Yevgeniy
BOARO Manuele
BASSO Leonardo
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
LAMPAERT Yves
ASGREEN Kasper
SÉNÉCHAL Florian
STEIMLE Jannik
DECLERCQ Tim
BALLERINI Davide
Jumbo-Visma
EENKHOORN Pascal
TEUNISSEN Mike
VAN AERT Wout
LAPORTE Christophe
VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
ROOSEN Timo
AFFINI Edoardo
VAN DIJKE Mick
Israel - Premier Tech
BOIVIN Guillaume
VANMARCKE Sep
BIERMANS Jenthe
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
JONES Taj
WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
HOULE Hugo
TotalEnergies
TERPSTRA Niki
SAGAN Peter
VAN GESTEL Dries
TURGIS Anthony
BODNAR Maciej
OSS Daniel
BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
INEOS Grenadiers
GANNA Filippo
ROWE Luke
VAN BAARLE Dylan
VIVIANI Elia
TURNER Ben
HEIDUK Kim
SHEFFIELD Magnus
AG2R Citroën Team
SCHÄR Michael
NAESEN Lawrence
NAESEN Oliver
VAN AVERMAET Greg
DEWULF Stan
TOUZÉ Damien
RAUGEL Antoine
Trek - Segafredo
KIRSCH Alex
STUYVEN Jasper
THEUNS Edward
PEDERSEN Mads
SIMMONS Quinn
HOOLE Daan
HOELGAARD Markus
Groupama - FDJ
WELTEN Bram
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
LIENHARD Fabian
LE GAC Olivier
DAVY Clément
ASKEY Lewis
KÜNG Stefan
BORA - hansgrohe
SCHELLING Ide
MEEUS Jordi
KOCH Jonas
HALLER Marco
POLITT Nils
Cofidis
WALLAYS Jelle
VANBILSEN Kenneth
SAJNOK Szymon
RENARD Alexis
FINÉ Eddy
ALLEGAERT Piet
Team DSM
ARNDT Nikias
DENZ Nico
NABERMAN Tim
STORK Florian
DEGENKOLB John
EEKHOFF Nils
NIEUWENHUIS Joris
Team Arkéa Samsic
SWIFT Connor
RUSSO Clément
NOPPE Christophe
MCLAY Daniel
CAPIOT Amaury
LOUVEL Matis
HOFSTETTER Hugo
EF Education-EasyPost
WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
SCULLY Tom
RUTSCH Jonas
KEUKELEIRE Jens
DOULL Owain
BISSEGGER Stefan
LANGEVELD Sebastian
Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
KRISTOFF Alexander
CLAEYS Dimitri
PASQUALON Andrea
VAN MELSEN Kévin
VAN DER HOORN Taco
PLANCKAERT Baptiste
PETIT Adrien
DEVRIENDT Tom
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
WÆRENSKJOLD Søren
LEVY William Blume
HANSEN Lasse Norman
HALVORSEN Kristoffer
SKAARSETH Anders
RESELL Erik Nordsæter
TILLER Rasmus
Team BikeExchange - Jayco
DURBRIDGE Luke
MEZGEC Luka
MATTHEWS Michael
KONYCHEV Alexander
EDMONDSON Alex
BAUER Jack
BALMER Alexandre
UAE Team Emirates
TRENTIN Matteo
BRUNEL Alexys
ACKERMANN Pascal
BJERG Mikkel
GIBBONS Ryan
LAENGEN Vegard Stake
TROIA Oliviero
Movistar Team
TORRES Albert
LAZKANO Oier
KANTER Max
JACOBS Johan
ERVITI Imanol
ELOSEGUI Iñigo
GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
B&B Hotels - KTM
MOZZATO Luca
MORICE Julien
WARLOP Jordi
LEMOINE Cyril
JAUREGUI Quentin
GOUGEARD Alexis
LECROQ Jérémy
Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
ROBEET Ludovic
MENTEN Milan
DUPONT Timothy
DESAL Ceriel
ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
REX Laurenz
WIRTGEN Tom
Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
VERWILST Aaron
HERREGODTS Rune
APERS Ruben
REYNDERS Jens
MARIT Arne
DE PESTEL Sander
COLMAN Alex
BRAET Vito
- Browse our pick of the best TVs
- Save big with today's top cheap TV deals