Olympics live stream: how to watch Tokyo 2020 online for free

Move over anime, J-pop and arcade games because the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are about to begin at the newly-built Japan National Stadium! The games will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony on Friday 23rd July at 12pm BST / 7am ET / 9pm AEST. And with 339 gold medals to be awarded, competition will be fierce (covid permitting). UK viewers can watch the Olympics free on BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out how to get a Tokyo Olympics free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Tokyo Olympics live stream Date: 23rd July – 8th Aug 2021 Location: Tokyo, Japan Free stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: 7Plus (free) CAN stream: TSN ($20/month) | CBC | Sportsnet

The latest news is that two South Africa footballers have become the first competitors to test positive for coronavirus in the athletes' village in Tokyo. They have now been joined by a Czech beach volleyball player. Meanwhile Toyota has pulled its Olympic TV adverts amid reports that nearly 70 percent of Japanese oppose the games.

But, after a year-long postponement, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad are here and are going ahead. With foreign spectators banned, this Tokyo 2020 will be held largely behind closed doors. The opening ceremony is expected to showcase popular Japanese video games, so expect Nintendo's Mario & Luigi to take centre stage.

Some 11,000 athletes will take part in over 400 events covering 35 different sports and 53 disciplines. Usain Bolt may have retired but plenty of stars will be going for gold, including footballer Megan Rapinoe, tennis champ Naomi Osaka, basketball great Kevin Durant, gymnast Simone Biles, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, cyclist Laura Kenny, taekwondo champ Jade Jones, freestyle swimmer Caeleb Dressel, 13-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown and Kenyan long-distance superstar Eliud Kipchoge (full athlete list).

The International Olympic Committee has introduced a number of new events this year, including freestyle BMX, 3x3 basketball and madison cycling. Japan's organising committee has also added a few sports including karate, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing. Baseball and softball also return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

The closing ceremony will be on 8th August at 8pm Japanese Standard Time (12pm BST / 7am ET).

Ready for two weeks of high emotions and manic medalling? UK viewers can watch free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Tokyo Olympics free live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Tokyo Olympics free live stream

Good news: British TV license holders can live stream Tokyo 2020 on BBC iPlayer without paying a penny.

Going to be outside the UK during the Olympics? UK citizens trying to view from abroad can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere, without being geo-blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tokyo 2020 will also be shown for free on a handful of other local broadcasters including Australia's 7Plus.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tokyo Olympics rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Tokyo Olympics live stream in the UK

The BBC is the place to watch the Tokyo Olympics in the UK – coverage will be brought to you live from the Beeb's fancy new 'virtual studio'.

BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast over 350 hours of action live from Tokyo, while a live stream available on BBC iPlayer will ensure fans can catch all the unmissable moments online (up to 24 hours a day).

Away from the UK during the Olympics? Simply use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN.

The Games officially open on BBC One at 11am on Friday 23rd July with the build-up and live coverage of the Opening Ceremony, hosted by Clare Balding and Alex Scott, with commentary from Hazel Irvine and Andrew Cotter.

Daily event coverage will begin on BBC One on Saturday 24th July. JJ Chalmers will host from midnight to 5am, followed by Dan Walker and Sam Quek co-hosting a special edition of BBC Breakfast from 5am - 9am with the best of the overnight action.

Olympics Extra, a daily in-depth highlights show on BBC Two at 9pm, will replay the key moments of the day. All of the coverage is available to watch live or on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

Another option is to watch the Olympics live on Eurosport via the Discovery+ streaming service for just £29.99 a year. This option gets you multi-camera mode. New users get a free 3-day trial.

You can also subscribe to Amazon Prime and sign up for a free 7-day Eurosport trial. After the trial ends, you can subscribe at the usual £6.99 per month.

Watch a Tokyo Olympics live stream in the USA

NBC is the official US broadcaster for Tokyo 2020. Don't have cable? You can watch the games online via Peacock TV, NBC's streaming platform.

Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (or $9.99 with limited ads) and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Away from the States? Simply use a VPN to access Peacock from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Olympics free live stream Peacock 7-day free trial

Sign up to Peacock TV from $4.99 a month and get your first seven days for free. Access includes Olympics coverage, plus thousands of movies and boxsets from the NBC universe. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Sling TV is another great option for cord-cutters. There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Blue package, which includes NBC Sports Network, and get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch the Olympics on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Tokyo 2020 on the NBC Sports Network, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Tokyo Olympics live stream in Australia

Good news: Aussie viewers can stream all the action from Tokyo 2020 online and for free. It's all thanks to Channel 7, one of the the country's biggest TV networks, and its accompanying 7Plus streaming platform.

Going to be away from Oz? Simply use a VPN to stream 7Plus from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Tokyo Olympics live stream in Canada

The rights to stream the Tokyo Olympics are split between Sportsnet, TSN and CBC. Already a subscriber? Log in with your password and you should be good to go.

Alternatively, sign up to Sportsnet Now for CAD$20 a month and TSN for either CAD$5 a day or CAD$20 a month. That should cover you for most Olympic events.

Meanwhile, sports fans in the UK with a TV license can watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Remember to use a VPN if you're going to be outside the UK during the games.

Tokyo Olympics competition schedule

Olympics Opening Ceremony - July 23

3x3 Basketball - July 24-28

Archery - July 23-31

Artistic Gymnastics - July 24 - August 3

Artistic Swimming - August 2-7

Athletics - July 30 - August 8

Badminton - July 24 - August 2

Baseball/Softball - July 21 - August 7

Basketball - July 25 - August 8

Beach Volleyball - July 24 - August 7

Boxing - July 24 - August 8

Canoe Slalom - July 25-30

Canoe Sprint - August 2-7

Cycling BMX Freestyle - July 31 - August 1

Cycling BMX Racing - July 29-30

Cycling Mountain Bike - July 26-27

Cycling Road - July 24-28

Cycling Track - August 2-8

Diving - July 25 - August 7

Equestrian - July 24 - August 7

Fencing - July 24 - August 1

Football - July 21 - August 7

Golf - July 29 - August 7

Handball - July 24 - August 8

Hockey - July 24 - August 6

Judo - July 24-31

Karate - August 5-7

Marathon Swimming - August 4-5

Modern Pentathlon - August 5-7

Rhythm Gymnastics - August 6-8

Rowing - July 23-30

Rugby Sevens - July 26-31

Sailing - July 25 - August 4

Shooting - July 24 - August 2

Skateboarding - July 25-26, August 4-5

Sport Climbing - August 3-6

Surfing - July 25 - August 1

Swimming - July 24 - August 1

Table Tennis - July 24 - August 6

Taekwondo - July 24-27

Tennis - July 24 - August 1

Trampoline Gymnastics - July 30-31

Triathlon - July 26-31

Volleyball - July 24 - August 8

Water Polo - July 24 - August 8

Weightlifting - July 24 - August 4

Wrestling - August 1-7

Olympics Closing Ceremony - August 8