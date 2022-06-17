Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream and how to watch the 2022 Premiership Rugby Final for free

Leicester Tigers face Saracens in the 2022 Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham this Saturday, 18th June (3pm BST). The titanic battle between the two teams who finished the regular season first and second will be free to watch in the UK. Going to be abroad this Saturday? Make sure you know how to watch a free Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Leicester Tigers secured their spot in the 2022 Premiership Rugby Final with a hard-fought win over Northampton Saints in the semis. The match was tied 6-6 at the break, before George Ford unleashed a try followed by three more kicks.

Saracens had a (slightly) easier time of it in their semi against Harlequins, overturning a nine-point deficit to score a 34-17 victory. A hat-trick from newly-crowned Player of the Season Ben Earl was instrumental, as was Danny Care's try.

Saracens are 1-2 favourites for the title but Leicester Tigers have the momentum to win their first league title in nine years. The 2022 Premiership Rugby final kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 18th June 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a free Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens free live stream

ITV4 will show Leicester Tigers vs Saracens free-to-air in the UK; ITV Hub (opens in new tab) will offer a free live stream. The match will also be shown live on BT Sport 1 HD and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate. The build-up starts at 2.15pm BST on Saturday, 18th June (kick-off 3pm). Away from home?

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Leicester Tigers vs Saracens

Using a VPN to watch Leicester Tigers vs Saracens is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Premiership Rugby Final, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream.

US: watch a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream

Premiership Rugby fans in the US can watch a Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live rugby games every weekend.

Don't forget: UK fans who are currently travelling in the US can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the free live stream on ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Leicester Tigers vs Saracens Peacock TV – $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premiership rugby, Premier League football and much more online or via the Peacock TV app on iOS, Android or smart TVs. No contract, cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Australia: Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream

Bad news for Aussie rugby fans: there doesn't appear to be any way to watch the 2022 Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final between Leicester Tigers and Saracens in Australia.

UK national stuck in Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access ITV's free live stream when travelling abroad.

Europe: Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream

The Leicester Tigers vs Saracens live stream option for fans based in Europe is DAZN (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premiership Rugby game – including Leicester Tigers vs Saracens this Saturday – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs around €10 a month, depending on which European country you're in. No contract. Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) DAZN: Watch Leicester Tigers vs Saracens (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to every Premiership Rugby game, plus Premier League football games, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's around €10 per month. Cancel anytime.

Leicester Tigers vs Saracens full teams

Team lineups due to be announced Friday 17th June.