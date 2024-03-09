How to watch Italy vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream

Scotland travel to Rome on Saturday hoping to keep their faint hopes of winning the 2024 Six Nations championship alive. However, to do so they will have to secure a victory against an Italy side that has shown plenty of fight and glimpses of quality in their opening three games.

Saturday’s Italy vs Scotland 2024 Six Nations is free to watch on ITV in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream from wherever you are in the world.

Italy vs Scotland live stream: Preview

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome plays host to this fourth round game of the 2024 Six Nations. The start time is at 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / (Saturday 9th March), which is 1.15am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.

Despite a controversial defeat to France in the second round of fixtures, Scotland head into this clash with Italy with a chance of winning the Six Nations for the first time. They will almost certainly need England to do them a favor by defeating Ireland, but before that game takes place the Scots will have to do their part and ensure they leave Rome with a victory.

Last time out, Gregor Townsend’s side showcased their ability in attack as Duhan van der Merwe became the first Scotland player to score a Calcutta Cup hat-trick in the 30-21 victory over England. The powerful winger was simply unstoppable and will hope to cause Italy similar problems this weekend.

Scotland will be without inside centre Sione Tuipulotu and wing Darcy Graham due to injury, but will believe they have enough quality to emulate last year’s 26-14 win over Italy at Murrayfield. The Azzurri showed plenty of fight in that fixture and this year have delivered some dramatically improved displays.

They pushed England hard in their opening fixture and were denied a historic victory over France last time out when Paolo Garbisi's injury-time penalty hit the post. There was much to admire from that display in Lille and head coach Gonzalo Quesada will surely use it as inspiration to deliver another improved display against Scotland as they look to secure their first win in the Six Nations since 2022.

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for free, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream Italy vs Scotland in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free Italy vs Scotland live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free Italy vs Scotland live stream is on ITVX. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on RTÉ Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend NordVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Italy vs Scotland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream Italy vs Scotland

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Italy vs Scotland live stream!

Watch Italy vs Scotland in the UK

You can watch Italy vs Scotland live on ITV1 on TV this Saturday afternoon at 2.15pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's ITVX platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live on ITVX, you should have a valid TV licence. Although that isn't required for watching the game on catch-up.

Remember: use a VPN to access ITVX when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Italy vs Scotland Six Nations match in Ireland

This Six Nations game is being shown on the free-to-air RTÉ2 on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch Italy vs Scotland online, then you can do so for free on the RTÉ Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Italy vs Scotland in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 10th March.

To watch Italy vs Scotland ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Italy vs Scotland in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Italy vs Scotland in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Italy vs Scotland courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 3.15am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Italy vs Scotland in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Italy vs Scotland plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Italy vs Scotland live stream in South Africa

To watch Italy vs Scotland and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 4.15pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch Italy vs Scotland in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Italy vs Scotland starts at 2.15pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 10.15pm on the night of Saturday 9th March.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.