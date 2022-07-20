Germany vs Austria live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free

After an impressive three-out-of-three performance in the group stages, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany have started looking like Euro 2022 title contenders – but a shared-border rivalry can always provide an upset. Despite their first-game loss, Austria had to better a much-fancied Norway to make it this far. Captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck and her team have little to lose and will hope to bag a landmark first win over Germany. Make sure you know how to watch a Germany vs Austria live stream for free, from wherever you are.

Germany vs Austria live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Thursday 21st July 2022 Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Friday 22nd)

With nine goals from seven different players already totted up in group stages, Germany have a real depth of talent, and the devastating front three of Huth, Buhl and Popp will be hard to combat. The two European neighbours have only faced off twice before. The two friendlies were both held in Germany, most recently in 2018, ending 3-1 to the home team.

We can be sure that Irene Fuhrmann and her Austrian squad will be pleased to have made to the knockout rounds and will be hoping to match their 2017 charge to the semis. For Germany, it's eyes on the grand prize. After bettering Spain in the groups, they'll be looking for a staggering ninth European Championship title.

Kick-off in this quarter finals fixture of the Women's Euro 2022 is on, Thursday 21st July at 8pm BST / 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch a Germany vs Austria live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Germany vs Austria free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show the Germany vs Austria game in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Germany vs Austria will be available on UK TV via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab), which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Germany vs Austria live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer if you're outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Germany vs Austria

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Germany vs Austria in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Germany vs Austria live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Germany vs Austria live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Women's Euro 2022 game in the US, as well as a host of other live sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Germany vs Austria in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Germany vs Austria live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch Germany vs Austria in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Germany vs Austria kicks off at 5am AEST on Friday 22nd July.