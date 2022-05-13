Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live stream and how to watch Fite TV - card, date, time

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore pits two undefeated boxing legends against each other, on the 59th floor helipad of the Burj al Arab in Dubai. Let's hope multi-weight champion "Money" Mayweather has a head for heights. The full fight is a Fite.TV PPV exclusive, and prices vary from country to country with it $30 in the US but just $15 in the UK, for example. Make sure you know how to watch the right Mayweather vs Moore live stream from where you are.

Mayweather vs Moore live stream Date: Saturday 14th May 2022 Main card: 7pm BST / 2pm ET Mayweather vs Moore: 10pm BST / 5pm ET Venue: Burj Al Arab Helipad, Dubai UK stream: Fite.TV ($15) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: Fite.TV ($30)

The Global Titans fight is an eight-round exhibition in the Super Welterweight division (154lbs). Floyd Mayweather Jr has a pristine record of 50-0, while his opponent and former sparring partner, Don "Dangerous" Moore, is 18-0-1.

Mayweather, 45, hasn't stepped into a ring since last summer when he fought Logan Paul in an blockbuster exhibition that turned out to be a surprisingly-good watch. Mayweather, who has beaten everyone from Manny Pacquiao to Conor McGregor, is the main draw here but knockout king Moore is three years younger and the bookies' favourite.

Ready for an epic night in Dubai? There are some stellar fights on the Mayweather vs Moore undercard too, including a potential thriller between former UFC legend Anderson Silva and Brazilian MMA veteran Bruno Machado. That's sure to be a spicy one.

Saturday's PPV is exclusive to Fite.TV. It's currently $15 (UK) / $30 (US), but prices can rise in run-up to the fight. Make sure you know how to watch a Mayweather vs Moore live stream from wherever you are.

Mayweather vs Moore live stream on Fite.TV

(Image credit: Global Titans / Fite.TV)

In the UK, the Mayweather vs Moore PPV costs $14.99 on Fite.TV. Bargain. Best lock it in now, though – prices can rise in the lead-up to the fight.

In the US, the same Fite.TV PPV costs $30.

Fite.TV is accessible globally but as you can see, prices can vary according to location. UK boxing fans can use a VPN to access the UK version of Fite.TV when abroad. We recommend using ExpressVPN.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

Mayweather vs Moore watch online with Fite.TV PPV

Fite.TV is the only place to watch Floyd Mayweather's return to the ring. Get instant access though the Fite.TV website and app. The price includes plenty of re-runs, should you miss the big fight.



Watch a Mayweather vs Moore live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Mayweather vs Moore live stream rights holders, you'll likely be geo-blocked when outside your home country. If that's the case, use a VPN to make sure you can access your local stream when overseas.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN for Mayweather vs Moore

Using a VPN for Fite.TV is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Saturday's PPV boxing, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Fite.TV.

3. Then head over to Fite.TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Mayweather vs Moore live stream.

Mayweather vs Moore main card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore – Exhibition

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado – Exhibition

Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo – Cruiserweight

Delfine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled – Women's super featherweight

Mayweather vs Moore tale of the tape

Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. – Don "Dangerous" Moore

Nationality: American – American

Date of birth: 24th February 1977 – 27th February 1980

Height: 5' 8" – 5' 10"

Reach: 72" – 74"

Total fights: 50 – 19

Record: 50-0 (27 KOs) – 18-0-1 (12 KOs)