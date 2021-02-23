F1 live stream: how to watch the 2021 Formula 1 in 4K, F1 season pass

The fastest racers on the planet are back! The 2021 F1 seasons opens in Bahrain on 28th March, followed by Imola on 18th April. Want to watch F1 in 4K? Perhaps you're after a free F1 live stream or an F1 season pass? No need to grind your gears scanning reddit. We've listed all the best ways of how to watch the F1 in 2021 below.

So, can Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton become an eight-times world champion? Or will Verstappen leave him for dust? One thing's for sure: being an F1 fan isn't cheap. To help you save a few pennies, we've sought out all the best viewing options no matter where you are in the world. To whet your appetite, here's a look ahead at what's shaping up to be a spectacular season of Formula 1.

Despite lockdowns, the 2021 F1 calendar boasts a record-breaking 21 races (that's up from 17 in 2020). The Australian Grand Prix has been postponed till November, so the season opener will be the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on 28th March. There won't be a race in China or Vietnam, but the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set for the 5th December.

The pitlane's had a shake up, too. Daniel Ricciardo switches to McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr makes his debut for Ferrari, Fernando Alonso returns to F1 as an Alpine driver and Sebastien Vettel joins Aston Martin. Of course, all eyes will be on seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is sure to face tough competition from Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

In short, it's going to be an unmissable season of F1. Watching every race isn't cheap, especially if you're in a country with a paywall, but there are lots of viewing options available this year. Forget Googling "F1 reddit live stream" – we've listed all the cheapest ways to watch F1 from your TV, tablet and mobile below.

Whether you want to watch F1 in 4K, get an F1 season pass or catch an F1 free live stream, it's all here for you.

F1 season pass for only $79.99

(Image credit: Formula1.com)

Motorsports fans in the USA can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It provides full, live coverage of every F1 race with no commercial breaks and audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

If you want to watch the entire F1 season from start to finish, F1 TV Pro is the way to go. You can also buy it in France and the Netherlands for €7.99 a month.

It's not available in the UK because of Sky's deal to show live races, so if you're from abroad and trying to watch your F1 TV Pro pass while in the UK, you'll need to use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. It comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don't like the service, all you need to do is cancel and you'll get you money back.

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, as well as Roku, and mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Watch an F1 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant F1 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to watch F1 in 4K

(Image credit: Formula1.com)

Sky has the exclusive UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £45 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Build your Sky Sports package

How to stream F1 in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Now TV Sports pass Watch F1 in Full HD from £9.99

A Now TV day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.99. If you want to see a few Grand Prix weekend, it's cheaper to go for the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now TV Boost, so can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound.View Deal

How to watch a free F1 live stream

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / Steve Etherington)

Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire 2021 F1 season for free!

ServusTV, the free-to-air station owned by Red Bull, has split the rights to F1 with public broadcaster ORF until 2023. Both channels will show the Austrian Grand Prix. Live streams of every race will be shared between ServusTV an ORF. Commentary will be in German, natürlich.

Going to be outside your home country of Austria? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Wunderbar!

How to watch an F1 live stream in Spain

(Image credit: DAZN)

With Carlos Sainz Jr headed to Ferrari, and the return of Fernando Alonso to F1, 2021 is set to be huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN has acquired the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel, in the company of ex-F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

DAZN F1 launches on 1st March 2021 across DAZN and Movistar+. You can try it free for 7 days. After that you'll be rolled on a monthly subscription.

F1 free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Try it free for seven days. Cancel at anytime.

F1 live stream in Brazil

TV Band will replace Globo as the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil from 2021 onwards. The switch allows Formula 1 to launch its official live streaming platform – F1 TV Pro – in South America.

Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

F1 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts on 28th March 2021.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race, plus a free F1 live stream of the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 live stream in Germany

Keen to see Sebastian Vettel's first season with Aston Martin? For many years RTL broadcast F1 races, but Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Das is supercool, ja?

Watch F1 live in the USA

(Image credit: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing)

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can get instant access to ESPN and some good deals too.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

The American, Canadian and Mexican grand prix races (as well as a repeat of the Monaco GP) will be broadcast on ABC for free. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to s top streaming service such as FuboTV for free...

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month

Fubo TV is one of the of the biggest and best sports streaming services in the US. It carries ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream the 2021 F1 season in full. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. Oh and there's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?View Deal

F1 live stream in Russia

If you're keen to see Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin make his debut for Haas, you'll be thrilled to hear that the 2021 F1 season will be show free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

F1 live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while the likes of Jacques Villeneuve do the business in the commentary box. These guys don't mince their words.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

F1 live stream in Japan

(Image credit: Sport Sports F1 / Formula1.com)

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

Full 2021 F1 calendar

(Image credit: Sky Sports F1)

F1 released the updated 23-race 2021 calendar in January. Australia has been moved back from its usual season-opening slot to November, China has been postponed and Imola been added. All dates remain "fluid", you might say.

Bahrain - March 28th 2021

Imola - April 18th 2021

Portugal - May 2nd 2021(TBC)

Spain - May 9th 2021

Monaco - May 23rd 2021

Azerbaijan - June 6th 2021

Canada - June 13th 2021

France - June 27th 2021

Austria - July 4th 2021

Great Britain - July 18th 2021

Hungary - August 1st 2021

Belgium - August 29th 2021

Netherlands - September 5th 2021

Monza - September 12th 2021

Russia - September 26th 2021

Singapore - October 3rd 2021

Japan - October 10th 2021

United States - October 24th 2021

Mexico - October 31st 2021

Brazil - November 7th 2021

Australia - November 21st 2021

Saudi Arabia - December 5th 2021

Abu Dhabi - December 12th 2021