Eagles vs Giants preview

The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles meet the high-flying New York Giants this Saturday in a huge NFC divisional clash at Lincoln Field. Philly have won their other two encounters with the Giants this season – can New York stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense? Make sure you know how to watch an Eagles vs Giants live stream from where you are.

The Eagles were number one seed in the NFC, and have a stellar record of 14-1 in games where Jalen Hurts started as quarterback. Hurts is nursing a shoulder injury but is said to be "feeling good", with head coach Nick Sirianni saying he would participate in practice. If he does start, it will be bad news for the Giants.

The Giants, under first-year coach Brian Daboll, who has been aided by Daniel Jones – the QB that Giants fans have been dreaming of – are in with a shout. Philly might have the most number of sacks but let's not forget New York are in the top 10 when it comes to touchdowns in the redzone. And with the best turnover rate on offense in the league, they will be no pushover.

Excited for Eagles vs Giants – the second of four divisional games? Check our comprehensive TV guide below to find a free Eagles vs Giants live stream...

Free Eagles vs Giants live stream

In Australia, fans can get a free Eagles vs Giants live stream on 7Plus (opens in new tab). Eagles vs Giants is also on Channel 7 on live TV. Travelling outside of Australia at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch 7Plus free for from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch Eagles vs Giants from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL 2022/23 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: watch Eagles vs Giants live stream

In the US, the NFL Playoffs are split between various broadcasters. Fox has rights to Eagles vs Giants divisional game on Saturday, 21st January 2023.

Don't have cable? Sling Blue + Orange package is the best streaming option. Better yet, new users get 50% off their first month (opens in new tab) (you'll pay $55 a month thereafter but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime).

(opens in new tab) Eagles vs Giants | Sling TV (50% off your first month) (opens in new tab)

Catch the 2022/23 NFL season and much more besides with this sporting offer. Hurry, and you can get half off your your first month! It's $55 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

Sling Blue + Orange covers Fox and NBC in most major markets, plus ESPN 1,2 and 3, NFL Network and a ton of other premium channels. So, you're pretty much covered for NFL live streams and a whole lot more besides.

FuboTV is another good cable-free service for NFL fans but it's a bit pricier – $69.99 a month (new users get a 7-day free trial). Worth considering...

(opens in new tab) Watch 2022/23 NFL on FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to the lions share of NFL games this season. It's a full cable replacement service with packages starting at $64.99 per month. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

Canada: watch Eagles vs Giants live stream

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single NFL game in Canada – including Eagles vs Giants. Subscription costs CAD $24.99 a month / CAD $199.99 a year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

Remember: You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Every NFL Playoff game: DAZN $24.99 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game as well as a host of other sport including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

UK: watch an Eagles vs Giants live stream

Sky (opens in new tab) has the rights to show all the major NFL games in the UK, including Eagles vs Giants. Here are today's best Sky TV deals.

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games live and in HD.

The best news of all, though, is that Super Bowl LVII will also be televised free in the UK on BBC One/BBC iPlayer (and on Sky Sports, too). Touchdown!

NFL TV schedule 2022/23

(All times ET)

DIVISIONAL ROUND - Fox (x2), CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock TV

Saturday 21st January 2023

4.30pm - Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC/Peacock in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

8.15pm - Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

Sunday January 22nd January 2023

3pm - Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday 29th January 2023

3pm - NFC Championship (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

6.30pm - AFC Championship (CBS/Paramount+ in USA; 7Plus in Australia; Sky/NFL Games Pass in UK)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday 12th February 2023

6.30pm - Super Bowl (Fox in USA; 7Plus in Australia; BBC One/Sky/NFL Game Pass in UK)