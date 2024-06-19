Denmark vs England live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Denmark vs England live streams

Things are precarious in Group C of Euro 2024, with Denmark only mustering a point from their opener and England just coming through unscathed against Serbia. That means the Denmark vs England live stream is a crucial one, with kick-off on Thursday at 5pm BST / 12pm ET.

It's hard not to get rapt in the fairytale story that is Christian Eriksen's comeback. In the last European Championship he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Almost three years later to the day, he was scoring for Denmark at Euro 2024. But, ultimately, his team failed against Slovenia, only drawing 1-1. That leaves the 1992 champions on the precipice if they don't manage to get something out of Thursday's game with England.

Gareth Southgate's men at least have three points in the bank, but the vulnerabilities in his team have been laid bare for all to see in their opener. A hot start and a Jude Bellingham headed goal seemed to reinforce why England went to Germany as so many pundits' favourites. But the second-half lacked creativity and exposed weaknesses in the thrown together back four; weaknesses that Denmark will be well drilled to try and exploit.

Denmark vs England is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Denmark vs England live streams from anywhere, if you're away from home when it's on.

Free Denmark vs England 2024 live streams

You can watch Denmark vs England for free on the BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence) and BBC One on TV in the UK.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Denmark vs England live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Denmark vs England live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Denmark vs England live on Fox Sports through FS1, which can be accessed via cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. Kick-off is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Denmark vs England live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Denmark vs England. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

It's a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.