Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream and how to watch the boxing for free – date, tickets, predictions, head-to-head

The trilogy fight that always had to happen is finally happening – Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is fighting his bitter rival Gennady Golovkin for the third time, now with the Mexican's undisputed world super middleweight title on the line. In the calibre of both fighters and its global appeal, this is probably the biggest fight to be made in the world right now. Read on for all the fight details and how to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream wherever you are.

The full fight, which is expected live from the T-Mobile Arena at around 4am BST (11pm EST), is a £9.99-£17.98 PPV in the UK, $60-80 in US and Canada but free for those in Mexico! If you're a Mexican away from home, make sure you how to watch a Canelo vs Golovkin III free live stream on Azteca 7 from abroad.

Canelo vs GGG III live stream Date: Saturday 17th September 2022 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 8pm EST / 1am BST Canelo vs GGG 3: 11pm EST / 4am BST FREE stream: Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) (Mexico) Watch from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Global stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) (prices vary)

Is it possible for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) to be vulnerable? The Mexican great lost his pound-for-pound crown – if not any actual belts – last time out in May, having lost to Dimitry Bivol on a unanimous points decision. Canelo had moved up to light heavyweight for the fight, but struggled to match the Russian's superior reach, excellent jab and all-round ring craft.

Falling 115-113 on every scorecard, Alvarez was unable to cut the distance to his rangier opponent and unleash his trademark bodyshots, with many believing he'd bitten off more than he could chew against a high-class opponent who was more natural at the weight.

Now back on more familiar turf, the undisputed world super middleweight will put all his straps, plus the Ring magazine gong, on the line in taking the biggest fight available to him against his eternal rival Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 knockouts) in their trilogy bout.

The pair have previous. Golovkin, a brilliant amateur who won Olympic silver in 2004, is still simmering at what he (and many watchers) believes was a robbery in the pair's first bout in September 2017. That fight was scored a controversial split draw, with one judge's scorecard of 118-110 for Canelo widely derided in a tight contest that Golovkin probably edged. Canelo rightly won a majority decision a year later in the rematch by getting on the inside and roughing up his skilled Kazakh opponent.

Canelo says he's going to retire Golovkin with a third win, while Golovkin – desperate for revenge against the only fighter to beat him – says Canelo is "deluded" and over the hill for thinking he actually beat Bivol earlier this year.

Below we have a big fight preview, plus all the DAZN and Azteca 7 global viewing details. Make sure you know how to watch a Canelo vs Golovkin III live stream from wherever you are.

Canelo vs GGG 3 ticket news

Got a spare few thousand dollars burning a hole in your pocket? Well, there are still a handful of tickets for Canelo vs Golovkin III at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (opens in new tab).

The best value entries have long since sold out, but prices for the remaining tickets start from $1,000 and go up to over $3,000 for a ringside seat for Canelo vs Golovkin III. If the first two fights are anything to go by, it might even be (a lot of) money well spent.

Canelo vs GGG 3 head-to-head

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dustin Satloff)

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez – Gennady Golovkin

Nationality: Mexican – Kazakh

Born: 18th July 1990 – 8th April 1982

Height: 5ft 9 – 5ft 10in

Reach: 71 inches – 70in

Total Fights: 61 – 44

Record: 57-2-2 with 39 knockouts – 42-1-1 with 37 knockouts

Who will win? Canelo vs GGG 3 predictions

Despite that unexpected second loss of his career against Bivol in May, Canelo will start as favourite. The Mexican is the naturally bigger man and made the necessary adjustments after the pair's first fight to take the decision in the rematch.

Canelo's brutal work on the inside chips away at his opponents' stamina, as Brit Callum Smith found to his cost in their world title fight a couple of years ago, and Golovkin must maintain the distance if he's to cause an upset.

Golovkin probably has the better skills, particularly at range, but at 40 could age finally be about to catch up with him? Our prediction is a Canelo win on points, perhaps with a late knockdown helping him along.

Canelo Alvarez profile

(Image credit: Getty Images / Denis Poroy)

Who is Canelo Alvarez? One of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in history, that's who. Canelo – Spanish for 'cinnamon' and local slang for ginger-haired people – is something close to a living god in Mexico. He's a born fighter who turned pro when he was just 15 and has barely ducked a challenge since.

Before that Bivol defeat, his only defeat came in 2013 to hall-of-famer Floyd Mayweather, who forever ducked a rematch thereafter as Canelo developed into a genuine great.

The four-weight world champion holds every belt, plus the Ring magazine strap, at super middleweight and knows he must beat Golovkin to keep his reputation as one of the most-feared fighters on the planet.

Gennady Golovkin profile

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dustin Satloff)

Another pound-for-pound king ranked by no poorer judge than the Ring magazine as their list-topper from September 2017 to September 2018, after having that controversial draw with Canelo. Nicknamed Triple G, he has wins against Daniel Jacobs, Kell Brook and David Lemieux on his impressive CV.

Golovkin is a natural middleweight – where he holds the IBF, IBO and WBA (Super) belts – but that hasn't stopped the Kazakh moving up in weight to fight his nemesis, the only person to ever beat him.

Watch a free Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream

Boxing fans in Mexico can stream Canelo vs Bivol free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab). Mexican national outside Mexico today?

Use a VPN to watch a Canelo vs GGG III live stream free on Azteca 7 from abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Canelo vs Bivol rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN to watch Canelo vs GGG 3

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Using a VPN for Canelo vs GGG 3 on Azteca 7 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing, you may wish to choose 'Mexico' for Azteca 7.

3. Then head over to Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream!

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream

(Image credit: DAZN)

In the US, Canelo vs Golovkin III is available on DAZN PPV at a cost of $64.99, plus at least one month's access to the subscription service. Subscription costs just $19.99 a month and includes access to the full fight. That includes access to Canelo vs Golovkin III plus a month of DAZN's subscription offerings, including live fight nights almost every week.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Canelo vs Golovkin III is also a $64.99 DAZN PPV purchase, while the monthly subscription is slightly more expensive than in the US at $20.

Remember: Mexicans travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch the fight FREE on Azteca 7 – from wherever they are (opens in new tab). Full details above.

UK: Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream

In the UK, Canelo vs Golovkin III PPV will cost £9.99, plus a monthly subscription cost of £7.99 for instant access to the full fight. That includes access to Canelo vs Golovkin III plus a month of DAZN's subscription offerings, including live fight nights almost every week.

Remember: Mexicans travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch the fight FREE on Azteca 7 – from wherever they are (opens in new tab). Full details above.

Australia: Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream

In Australia, Canelo vs GGG 3 will be available on DAZN (opens in new tab) PPV for $44.99 for current subscribers and AUD for new subscribers.

Not a subscriber? You'll pay $48.98 for Canelo vs Golovkin III, including access to Canelo vs Golovkin III plus a month of DAZN's subscription offerings, including live fight nights almost every week.

Fight fans in Australia can also watch the Canelo vs Golovkin III PPV via Kayo Sports. (opens in new tab) The card will start from 10am AEST, Sunday 18th September, for the price of $59.99.

Don't forget: Mexican nationals can use a VPN to watch free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) from wherever they are.