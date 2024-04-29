Rewind: Denon brings the fun back to home cinema, B&O revives an iconic ’90s CD changer and more

Struggling to keep apprised of the latest hi-fi and home cinema news? Then fear not as we’re back with another entry into our weekly Rewind column.

In it, our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts have distilled all the latest news into a handy digest. Last week was another doozy, with everything from fresh teasers of what to expect from the High End Munich Show next month to revivals of classic ’90s hi-fi appearing.

Here’s what you need to know.

Our team gave their “Final” verdict on the ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

This week our team of testers finished reviewing the Final ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds. The buds caught our attention thanks to heir atypical proprietary sound processor, which works like Sony’s DSEE tech. It’s designed to improve audio quality by analysing and calibrating your music’s digital signal processing. We found plenty to like, with the buds offering bright lively audio that was full of detail during our tests. But their high price and hard edged treble stopped them from earning perfect marks.

Read our full Final ZE8000 review

We had an opening listen to the Audiovector Trapeze Reimagined

(Image credit: Audiovector)

Last week our technical editor travelled to Denmark to have an opening listen to the Audiovector Trapeze Reimagined, and based on his remarks we’re pretty excited about the new high-end speakers. Despite being inspired by the company’s iconic 1979 speakers, the new version has entirely new internals. Though it’s too soon for us to deliver our final verdict, our technical editor’s first impressions were undeniably positive and we can’t wait to get the Audiovector Trapeze Reimagined into our listening rooms as a result.

Read our Audiovector Trapeze Reimagined opening impressions

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We built a dinky vinyl and streaming hi-fi system

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

After finishing their reviews, our team of hi-fi experts took the time to build a new What Hi-Fi?-recommended system last week. This time the system focuses on delivering a stellar vinyl and streaming experience specifically aimed at music fans short on space.

Read the full story: Tight on space? This superb vinyl and streaming hi-fi system is ideal for smaller rooms

Bang & Olufsen resurrected a classic from 1996

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Last week Bang & Olufsen continued the ongoing retro-revival craze in hi-fi, unveiling a re-imagined version of its 1996 Beosound 9000 CD player. This time a full system, it features a reimagined version of the original's six-disc CD changer at its heart. The only downside is that there are only 200 being made, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get one.

Read the full story: Bang & Olufsen 9000c music system pairs iconic ‘90s CD-changer with streaming-savvy modernity

Denon’s flagship AVR reminded us how fun home cinema can be

(Image credit: Future)

Last week our intrepid home cinema testers awarded the Denon AVC-X6800H a perfect five-star rating and place in our best AVR buying guide. The main reason? It offered a hugely engaging sound that is sure to delight any home cinema fan during all our checks.

Read our full Denon AVC-X6800H review

MORE:

These are the best CD players we’ve tested

We rate the best surround sound systems

These are the best wireless earbuds we’ve reviewed