This Award-winning, Dolby Atmos touting Denon AVR is an unmissable home cinema deal

We love a discount, especially if it's on a piece of five-star, Award-winning home cinema kit. Denon has a long-running track record of delivering home cinema amplifiers that earn such prestigious accolades, and the AVR-X2800H is a prime example. It took home Product of the Year in the AVRs category at our 2022 Awards, and although it's since been dethroned by the fantastic Sony TA-AN1000, it's still an AVR we have no trouble recommending.

We reviewed this unit at its launch price of £869, however, it can be yours for just £599 right now thanks to a tempting deal at Richer Sounds. That's a juicy £270 saving from the original price, although you'll need to sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP Member Club – the good news is that's a free and simple process, so no excuses not to save.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £599 (save £270) at Richer Sounds

Denon's at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the 2800 is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound, and excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP Member Club to unlock the full savings on this unit.

Denon has been dominating the AV receiver market for some time now, so we weren't hugely surprised when the amp launched in September 2022 and proceeded to set a new benchmark for performance. Its initial launch price was £869 and £899 for the version with a DAB module. The Denon is a seven-channel AVR with 95W per channel (two channels driven, 8 ohms 20Hz-20kHz).

In our Denon AVR-X2800H review, we praised its "mature and authoritative sound" and "well-spread soundstage". Dialogue is lively and engaging, while its dynamic ability gives movies a fantastic sense of atmosphere. It's a musical performer too, and soundtracks are communicated with minimal effort.

As you'd expect from a Denon AVR, you're treated to a wide selection of connectivity options, including six HDMI inputs and two outputs. Three of the inputs are HDMI 2.1 ports and as a result, play nicely with 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz signals. Various HDR codecs, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) are all supported, while gamers can be safe in the knowledge they also have VRR, QFT, ALLM and FRL (Frame Rate Link) at their disposal too.

There's also hi-res audio support and streaming smarts to take advantage of with Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Roon and HEOS, Denon’s multi-room software. Bluetooth is also there if you simply want to stream some tunes from a smartphone.

The 2800 also features a redesigned user interface which we described as "smart-looking and informative". Set-up is carried out by the built-in Audyssey MultEQ XT calibration software. It goes without saying you can use the Denon to drive a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system should you wish.

We were obviously blown away by the Denon at full price, so with a huge £270 saving you can't really go wrong. If you're looking to upgrade an older AVR or looking to build a brand-new home cinema system, the AVR-X2800H is a fantastic place to start. Don't let this excellent offer pass you by...

