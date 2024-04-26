Luxman's first network streamer combines digital tech with hi-fi knowhow

Japanese hi-fi brand Luxman has entered the world of network streamers, and the NT-07 looks like a doozy.

It offers all the digital smarts you could want from a streamer, along with a sound quality that promises to be "breathtaking".

There are plenty of ways to connect, with USB and HDMI ports (including ARC support), the ability to hook up a NAS drive and support for a range of music streaming services. Its core processing stages are equipped to handle a wide range of complex functions without breaking a sweat.

Its USB subsystem supports sampling frequencies up to 32-bit/768kHz for PCM files and 1-bit/22.5MHz DSD data, while the optical/coaxial output is up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM. A built-in core decoding function handles the MQA format with three settings: off, core decoding and passthrough. And you can see what's what on the large, high definition display that shows track and artist names, time elapsed and file format.

The NT-07 supports Qobuz and Tidal (both of which are integrated into the included Luxman Stream app), as well as Spotify and TuneIn. You can create playlists, configure settings and select audio sources through Luxman Stream, and the device also comes with an infrared remote.

Roon certification is promised soon, and its intelligent resampling function will match the sampling frequency and bit depth supported by the digital-to-analogue converter from 44.1kHz to 348kHz PCM.

The Luxman NT-07 costs £6500 (US and Australian pricing is still TBC) and is available from late April.

