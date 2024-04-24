Got room? The 77-inch LG G2 OLED TV is now available for just under two grand

LG’s 2024 OLED lineup is stealing the spotlight following its recent unveiling. This, in turn, means that slightly older LG models are now seeing some hefty discounts – like this 77-inch LG G2, which was the company’s flagship model back in 2022.

This version launched for roughly £4500 and is now available for £1999 at Richer Sounds – well under half its original price. We tested the 65-inch version at £3300 awarding it a full five-star rating, so we are confident that this larger version will live up to the same impressive standards.

It’s, of course, a two-year-old TV but you’re unlikely to find too many deals this impressive on TVs of such quality. If you have the space to accommodate a TV of this size, then be sure to consider this fresh deal.

This 77-inch LG G2 OLED is currently priced at the lowest we have seen yet. Launching at around £4500 and now dropping to £1999, this G2 deal is a must-consider for anyone with the space for a top-class TV of this size. Also available at Amazon and John Lewis

We reviewed the 65-inch version of the LG G2 when it came out. We were impressed with both the richer and more expressive bright spots over the LG C2 and the immaculate reproduction of shadow detail in dark picture areas.

The G2 OLED is also truly exceptional when it comes to contrast and handling of visual dynamics. The Cinematic Movement feature also means it handles motion excellently and can give smoother, more consistent results on TV shows, movies and games.

In terms of specifications, the G2 includes four HDMI 2.1 sockets and support for Dolby Vision HDR at 4K/120Hz. This is especially great news for gamers considering even many newer TVs often don’t offer four HDMI ports with these specs. The G2 has just been updated to support LG's 2023 version of its webOS interface and app compatibility is broad.

You can also take advantage of AI-boosted image upscaling, a Dynamic Tone Mapping system to accurately map the light range of HDR sources, and the capable Alpha 9 Gen 5 LG processor.

Looking for a larger OLED TV but don’t want to break the bank with one of the newest models on the market? Take a look at this 77-inch LG G2 available now for £1999.

