You can already get £250 off the awesome new Samsung S95D QD-OLED

If you are in the market for a brand new, top-of-the-line TV, then this deal on the 65-inch Samsung S95D should be pleasant news.

This impressive model cost £3599 when we reviewed it recently, but you can now get it with a £250 discount over at Richer Sounds. VIP Club members can buy it at the reduced price of £3349 and the good news is that it’s free and quick for anyone to sign up and get involved in the savings.

Samsung S95D QD-OLED 65-inch TV was £3599 now £3349 at Richer Sounds (save £250)

Samsung’s latest QD-OLED hero is a serious improvement over its already technically impressive predecessor and sets a very lofty bar for high-end TVs in 2024. The great news is that the discounts on the S95D have already begun despite it being such a new model.

The new S95D TV is the third generation of Samsung’s Quantum Dot take on OLED technology. There was already a big improvement between the first and second iterations of this technology, so we are truly impressed by just how much of a leap this third generation takes.

One of the first things that hit us during testing is just how bright this TV is, not just by OLED standards, but against any display currently available. With the S95D, even the most aggressively mastered 4K Blu-ray titles display pictures of unbelievable intensity. Super-bright peak white highlights and wonderfully saturated colours are displayed alongside the same deep black colours that OLED TVs are typically renowned for.

There’s an impressive list of features, as you would expect of a TV in this price range, including excellent gaming support such as 4K/120Hz playback, 144Hz frame rate support, an HDR game mode that keeps input lag to just 9.8ms, and ALLM switching. Though Dolby Vision is not featured (as is the case with any Samsung TV), the S95D supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ (which like Dolby Vision, uses scene-by-scene picture data to allow TVs to deliver an accurate HDR picture).

It has a uniform depth of 1cm, meaning it is incredibly thin and ideal for wall hanging. This is all thanks to the external One Connect box that houses the TV’s connections and processing technology. It also ships with a robust desktop stand made using heavy-duty metal which attaches under the screen’s middle, allowing the TV to fit easily on even narrow units or furniture.

Interested in getting your hands on one of the best new TVs around? Head over to Richer Sounds where the S95D is now available for £3349.

