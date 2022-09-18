Buccaneers vs Saints live stream and how to watch NFL Week 2 clash for free

Week 2 of the NFL brings us a mouthwatering matching between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. With both teams 1-0 after scoring narrow victories in the opening week of the NFL season, Buccaneers vs Saints should be a fascinating test of confidence. Make sure you know how to watch a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream and catch the NFL action wherever you are.

NFL fans in Australia can live stream Buccaneers vs Saints free on 7Plus (opens in new tab). Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the stream (opens in new tab).

Buccaneers vs Saints live stream Date: Sunday 18th September 2022 Kick-off:1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST (Mon) Free stream: 7Plus (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Canada stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) US streams: Fox | FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab) UK stream: NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab)

So, which team can go 2-0 up and grab control of the NFC South? The contest between New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston and 45-year-old Bucs QB Tom Brady is going to be telling.

Despite beating Dallas 19-3 last week, the Bucs underperformed until their offense broke through to the end zone in the latter stages of the match. Tampa will have to rely on their defense to keep them in contention until the touchdowns start flowing, but it's going to be tough.

Having come from behind to scrape past the Falcons 27-26, New Orleans will be looking to sharpen up ahead of Sunday's match against Tampa. They've always performed well against the Bucs in the past, having won the last seven regular season meetings. Receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry could be the key to success.

It's a 1pm ET / 6pm BST kick-off at the Superdome on 18th September 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Buccaneers vs Saints free live stream

(Image credit: Channel 7 / 7plus)

NFL fans in Australia can watch the Buccaneers vs Saints for free on 7Mate. That means you can also live stream the game for free on 7Plus (opens in new tab). All you need do is sign up with an email address.

Away from home? You'll need to use a VPN to access 7Plus without being location-blocked (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant NFL streaming service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 percent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Buccaneers vs Saints

Using a VPN to watch the Buccaneers vs Saints is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Buccaneers vs Saints, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Then head over to 7Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Buccaneers vs Saints free live stream.

Watch a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream in the USA

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

In the US, the Buccaneers vs Saints game will air nationwide on Fox with kick-off set for 1pm ET on Sunday.

If you don't have cable, an excellent choice is Fubo TV, the cable replacement service. It includes all of the TV channels above, and also comes with a 7-day free trial.

(opens in new tab) Watch Raiders vs Chargers on FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to the lion's share of NFL games this season, with only the Thursday Night Football on Prime Video missing. It's a full cable replacement service with packages starting at $69.99 per month. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

Of course, Fubo is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the Bucs vs Saints live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream in the UK

(Image credit: NFL)

In the UK, the Buccaneers vs Saints game will be live-streamed exclusively on NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab).

Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or via four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games of the season live and in HD. New users get a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab).

Watch a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream in Canada

(Image credit: DAZN)

(opens in new tab)

NFL fans in Canada can watch the Buccaneers vs Saints and every single game of the season on DAZN, which also has the rights to lots more brilliant live sport.

It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas (opens in new tab).