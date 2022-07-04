Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal live stream and how to watch Wimbledon 2022 for free

At this point we may have to consider whether Rafael Nadal is actually human or not. The 36-year-old looked unusually fallible in his first two matches at Wimbledon 2022 but a straight-sets destruction of Lorenzo Sonego in Saturday's third round showed signs he's back to his best. Nadal will certainly need to be, with 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp already counting some big-name scalps on SW19's manicured lawns. Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal is third on Centre Court. Make sure you know how to watch a Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Rafael Nadal may have gone 12 years since he last lifted the Wimbledon trophy but the Spaniard has serious momentum in 2022 with the first two slams already won. Nadal dropped sets to Francisco Cerundolo and Ricardas Berankis in his first two matches in south west London – admitting after beating the latter he needed to shape up or he'd soon be shipped out – but the 36-year-old was back to his best in defeating Lorenzo Sonego in the third round for the loss of just seven games.

Botic van de Zandschulp has enjoyed a stellar 12 months and exploded up the ATP rankings and into the top 30. The Dutchman became just the third qualifier in US Open history to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows last September and the powerful baseliner has continued his form.

Beaten by Nadal in the third round of the French Open this year, the 26-year-old reached the semi-finals for the first time at an ATP 500 event at Queen's last month and has continue that grass court form at Wimbledon. He beat the dangerous Feliciano Lopez in the first round and Richard Gasquet in the third in what will be the 21st seed's first appearance in the second week of Wimbledon.

UK viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match for free on BBC iPlayer. Away from home? Make sure you know to watch a Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from anywhere in the world.

Watch a free Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live stream

The BBC has the rights to air Wimbledon 2022 – it's free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free (opens in new tab). Away from the UK during Wimbledon?

Use a VPN to watch a Wimbledon live stream on BBC iPlayer from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab). As with iPlayer above, remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to tune into your home coverage while abroad.

Watch a Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal

Using a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wimbledon, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wimbledon 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

(opens in new tab) Wimbledon 2022 on Sling TV 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to most matches, including the both singles finals, on ESPN. New users get their first month for half price ($17.50). After that, it's $35 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live Wimbledon stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon for free on 9Now (opens in new tab)!

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport (opens in new tab), bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Van de Zandschulp vs Nadal live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon in India. Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) will provide the live streaming of the world's most famous Grand Slam.