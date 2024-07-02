Austria vs Turkey live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Austria vs Turkey live stream pits two of the tournament's most impressive sides against one another. With 11 goals between them in their Euro 2024 group games so far, we can expect some entertainment. Austria vs Turkey kick-off is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET on Tuesday 2nd July.

Austria vs Turkey live streams:

Following narrow defeat to France and strolling to victory over Poland, Ralf Rangnick's Austria delivered a statement 3-2 win over the Netherlands to unexpectedly top Group D. Dark horses they may have been but Austria's golden generation now have a gilt-edged chance to make a European Championship quarter-final for the very first time in their history.

Semi-finalists themselves in 2008, Turkey will be relishing the chance of going deep in this tournament. It took an injury-time winner from veteran Cenk Tosun against Czechia to push the Turks above plucky Georgia into second in their pool. Hordes of their fans have travelled to Germany to get behind the Crescent-Stars and will lend a very vocal support in Leipzig on Tuesday.

Austria vs Turkey is FREE to watch on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Austria vs Turkey live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Austria vs Turkey 2024 live streams

You can watch Austria vs Turkey for free on ITVX online and ITV1 on TV (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Austria vs Turkey live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport.

Watch Austria vs Turkey live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Austria vs Turkey live at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Fox Sports through Fox itself, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox (and FS1) in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Austria vs Turkey live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Austria vs Turkey. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime, with kick-off at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning.

It's a pity you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.