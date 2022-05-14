AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream: how to watch Serie A online as the Rossoneri reach for the Scudetto

Eleven years is a very long time for AC Milan – 11 years since the Rossoneri wore the Scudetto on their shirts. A win in Sunday's last home game of the season, against Atalanta, takes Stefano Pioli and his side one step closer to that elusive Serie A success. It would also hold off arch-rivals Inter, a nemesis with whom they would equal on 19 league titles, if they can keep their nerve. Make sure you know how to watch an AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream from anywhere the world.

US soccer fans can watch a AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream Date: Sunday 15th May, 2022 Kick off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET Location: San Siro, Milan Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Kayo Sport

It was Inter who blinked first in this one-city title race when they lost away at Bologna at the end of April. The pressure is now well and truly on Milan with just two games to go, two points in it and their nerazzurri rivals breathing down their necks. It's been a team effort from Milan all season, though, with none of their players anywhere near the best in Serie A for goals or assists. Their last league loss came back in January and their squad seems to have the unity that champions need.

Atalanta will no doubt make stubborn opposition. Despite lying in eighth, a return to European football for La Dea next season is not out of the question. Results will need to go their way but they sit only three points off fifth-placed Lazio and are tied with Roma and Fiorentina in between. Both Lazio and Fiorentina must travel to Juventus before the season is out. Playing for a draw at the San Siro would not be out of the question.

It's a 5pm BST kick-off in Milan on Sunday 15th May, 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch an AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch an AC Milan vs Atalanta free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch Serie A, Champions League and Europa League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time.

AC Milan vs Atalanta kicks off at 12pm ET on Sunday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access your AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Watch Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Serie A, Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch an AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN for AC Milan vs Atalanta on Paramount Plus is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Serie A, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from Serie A, the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Serie A football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy Serie A, the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Full BT Sport package from £15 per month

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Australia: How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta for free

Those in Australia can tune into the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including AC Milan vs Atalanta. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

