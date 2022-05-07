2022 Kentucky Derby live stream: how to watch, start time, post positions, TV channel, odds, horses

The 2022 Kentucky Derby – the legendary Triple crown race known as the "Run for the Roses" – gets underway this Saturday, 7th May. The 148th running at Churchill Downs will feature 20 thoroughbreds including hot favourite Zandon (3-1). Make sure you know how to watch a Kentucky Derby live stream from where you are and get all the details on the start time, post positions, odds and tips all below.

2022 Kentucky Derby live stream Date: Sat 7th May 2022 Post time: 6.57pm ET / 11.57pm BST Course: Churchill Downs, Kentucky US stream: NBC / Peacock Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky TV

The Kentucky Derby is the jewel in America's horse racing crown. Unlike last year, there will be no limit on crowd size and over 150,000 sports fans are expected to attend the Grade I stakes race, set over a distance of 1 1⁄4 miles (2km).

The oddsmakers are sweet on Zandon (3-1), Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) but there's a lot of interest in Taiba (12-1), too. The Saudi-owned horse has only one career start to his name but some tipsters believe the 2022 Santa Anita Derby winner could beat 19 other horses to the 2022 Kentucky Derby title. If he does, it would be the stuff of Hollywood movies.

"What really surprised me was the way he finished. Not only did he get the mile-and-an-eighth, he got it with much more left in there. I think if the race would have go on a little farther, he looked like he would have drawn away,” said jockey Mike Smith after the Santa Anita race.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6.57pm ET so there's just time to place your bets. We've listed the runners, jockeys, odds and trainers below. But first, here's how to get a Kentucky Derby live stream from where you are...

USA: 2022 Kentucky Derby live stream

In the US, the 2022 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, 7th May, from 2.30pm to 7.30 pm ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on Peacock.

Subscription to Peacock costs just $4.99 a month, so it's a very cheap way to watch the Kentucky Derby live online.

Of course, Peacock is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the Kentucky Derby live stream in the UK

British horse racing fans should tune into Sky Sports Racing to see the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Sky Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app for laptops, phones, desktops and consoles.

Don't have Sky? The best option is a Now Sky Sports pass, which provides instant online access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. A day pass costs from £11.99.

Don't forget: US nationals roaming abroad can use a VPN to watch the gee-gees on their Peacock subscriptions instead.

2022 Kentucky Derby post positions, horses and odds

Mo Donegal 10-1 Happy Jack 30-1 Epicenter 7-2 Summer Is Tomorrow 30-1 Messier 8-1 Smile Happy 20-1 Crown Pride 20-1 Charge It 20-1 Tiz the Bomb 30-1 Zandon 3-1 Pioneer of Medina 30-1 Taiba 12-1 Simplification 20-1 Barber Road 30-1 White Abarrio 10-1 Cyberknife 20-1 Classic Causeway 30-1 Tawny Port 30-1 Zozos 20-1 Rich Strike 30-1