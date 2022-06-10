2022 Belmont Stakes live stream: how to watch, start time, TV channel, odds, horses

The Belmont Stakes 2022 gets underway at Belmont Park, Elmont, on Saturday 11th June. Rich Strike, who won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 outsider, will run against hot favourite We the People. The Belmont Stakes start time is coming up, so let’s take a look at the runners, odds, betting predictions – and how to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream from wherever you are.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is the third leg of the Triple Crown, after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. This year will mark the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes – aka The Test of Champions. Rain is expected at the dirt track, which features some of the widest turns in horse racing, so expect a few surprises.

We the People (2-1) is hot favourite but third favourite Rich Strike, who missed last month's the Preakness Stakes, will be on a mission to prove that his 2022 Kentucky Derby win was no fluke. Could the $30,000 colt become the first non-Triple Crown winner to capture both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont since Thunder Gulch in 1995?

Mo Donegal (5-2) is second favourite, while Nest (8-1) is fifth favourite. That said, half of the last 14 Belmont winners had double-digit odds, so you might want to consider betting on long shots Golden Glider (20-1) and Skippylongstocking (20-1).

The race is on Sky in the UK (start time 11.44pm). Lucky US punters can get instant access to a Peacock live stream for just just $4.99. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream from where you are.

Belmont Stakes 2022 – horses and odds

We the People (2-1)

Mo Donegal (5-2)

Rich Strike (7-2)

Creative Minister (6-1)

Nest (8-1)

Barber Road (10-1)

Golden Glider (20-1)

Skippylongstocking (20-1)

US: 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream

NBC has the rights to show the 2022 Belmont Stakes in the US. No cable? Peacock TV will serve up a very reasonable live stream of this year's final Triple Crown meeting.

Subscription to Peacock Premium costs from only $4.99 (opens in new tab) and includes a host of live sporting events, plus thousands of movies and TV shows on-demand.

Outside the US this Saturday? US nationals can use a use a VPN to access Peacock from abroad, without being blocked (opens in new tab) . Details below...

How to watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Belmont Stakes rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Using a VPN for the 2022 Belmont Stakes is incredibly simple.

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream in the UK

British horse racing fans should tune into Sky Sports Racing to see the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Sky Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app for laptops, phones, desktops and consoles.

Don't have Sky? Try a Now Sports pass, which provides instant online access to all 11 Sky Sports channels from £11.99 a day.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes start time/post time is 11.44pm BST in the UK.