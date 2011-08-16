Trending

Skullcandy Hesh review

Available in a wide range of finishes, but need to deliver more energy Tested at £48

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Firm-fitting with an inoffensive sound and but they need to deliver more punch

For

  • Well-fitting
  • inoffensive

Against

  • Need to deliver more energy
  • no mic

These solid, firm-fitting headphones are available in a wide selection of finishes.

An inline volume control is provided, but there’s no mic or extra controls for taking calls from a smartphone.

Sonically, the Skullcandy HESHs are relatively inoffensive, but they could do with a greater level of zip and energy to their delivery.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.skullcandy.com
Brand NameSkullcandy
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerSkullcandy, Inc
Product LineHesh
Manufacturer Part NumberS6HECZ-050
Product NameSkullcandy Hesh

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response100 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response18 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size50 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone