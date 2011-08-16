These solid, firm-fitting headphones are available in a wide selection of finishes.
An inline volume control is provided, but there’s no mic or extra controls for taking calls from a smartphone.
Sonically, the Skullcandy HESHs are relatively inoffensive, but they could do with a greater level of zip and energy to their delivery.
Available in a wide range of finishes, but need to deliver more energy Tested at £48
Our Verdict
Firm-fitting with an inoffensive sound and but they need to deliver more punch
For
- Well-fitting
- inoffensive
Against
- Need to deliver more energy
- no mic
Specifications
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.skullcandy.com
|Brand Name
|Skullcandy
|Product Type
|Headphone
|Manufacturer
|Skullcandy, Inc
|Product Line
|Hesh
|Manufacturer Part Number
|S6HECZ-050
|Product Name
|Skullcandy Hesh
Technical Information
|Sound Mode
|Stereo
|Minimum Frequency Response
|100 Hz
|Connector Plating
|Gold Plated
|Connectivity Technology
|Wired
|Impedance
|32 Ohm
|Cable Length
|1.20 m
|Maximum Frequency Response
|18 kHz
Earpiece
|Earpiece Design
|Over-the-head
|Earpiece Type
|Binaural
|Driver Size
|50 mm
Physical Characteristics
|Form Factor
|Ear-cup
|Colour
|Black
Interfaces-Ports
|Host Interface
|Mini-phone