The good news is that the rectangular ear pads on the Skullcandys cover your ears neatly and do a good job of keeping background noise at bay.



The trade-off is that your ears warm up quicker than normal.



Also, these Skullcandy on-ears are a shining example of how closed-back headphones can struggle. There's a real lack of spaciousness and openness to the sound.



Spin Estelle's American Boy and the tune sounds closed-in and claustrophobic. Detail and dynamics are stifled, leaving you with a very dull, unexciting sound.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter