Designed to work with the Q Acoustics 2000 series speaker package, these stands are sturdy enough, but could do with more lower end clout

These are designed primarily with Q Acoustics' 2000 series speakers in mind, though the price a) means they ought to work with other speakers and b) makes them look pricy relative to the 2010s and 2020s.



They're sturdily finished, feature good cable management and offer an airy, open sound.



Music sounds a little insubstantial, though, and bass could use more body.

