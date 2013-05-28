Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Yamaha has today launched brand-new flagship hi-fi products in the S3000 series at a European press event in Hamburg. The existing Yamaha CD-S2000 and Yamaha A-S2000 models will continue.

The A-S3000 integrated amplifier delivers 100W per channel (rated at 8ohms), has multiple analogue/line level inputs including headphone and phono inputs (MM and MC), redesigned aluminium chassis and internal circuitry for low impedence, and an LED-lit meter display on the front panel showing the volume and power levels for the left and right channels.

The A-S3000 gives a retro vibe with rectangular knobs for adjusting the bass, treble and balance levels, and rectangular switches to toggle the power, mute, and phono options. Circular controls for selecting the input source and changing the volume are still in place.

Internally, the A-S3000 features a symmetrical circuit layout with independent pre- and power amplifier blocks and separated left-right power stages for reduced interference and greater channel separation and clearer stereo imaging.

The power supply units and amplifier units are structurally isolated to reduce vibration.

The Yamaha A-S3000 measures 18x43.5x46cm and weighs 24.6kg.

The Yamaha CD-S3000 CD player features a built-in USB DAC – a first for the company. Digital connections include a mini-USB, optical and coaxial inputs, and the CD-S3000 is capable of playing files up to 24-bit/192kHz. The CD player is compatible with both CD and SACD discs.

Once again, the CD-S3000 has a symmetrical internal construction, with the digital and analogue circuits separated from the power supply. To reduce vibrations, the CD player features a newly designed drive mechanism with heavy anchors and a high rigidity aluminium CD tray.

Rectangular buttons for playback controls and selecting the source are once again seen of the front panel to match those on the amplifier. A Pure Direct Mode option is available when playing analogue audio - it turns off the display and digital circuitry for purer analogue output.

The Yamaha CD-S3000 measures 14x43.5x44cm and weighs 19.2kg.

Both flagship products are available in silver and black aluminium finishes. Prices are yet to be confirmed, but the A-S3000 and CD-S3000 will be available from July 2013.

By Kashfia Kabir

