'Xbox Everywhere' plan to include Xbox streaming stick and Samsung TV app
Microsoft's plans to go big on game streaming for its Xbox consoles are still on track, according to a new report. That's despite them originally being planned to launch before Christmas 2021.

The initiative has reportedly been renamed 'Xbox Everywhere'. It's said to include a streaming stick (or 'puck'), and apps for Samsung smart TVs (and presumably those made by other manufacturers further down the line).

That's according to GamesBeat (via flatpanelshd) and The Verge's Tom Warren.

According to GamesBeat, the streaming device will look like an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a puck-like Roku streamer. It will let you "access movie and TV services in addition to a library of games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate."

The app on Samsung smart TVs will let you get gaming right from your TV, with no console needed. All you'll need is a controller and an internet connection.

Microsoft recently made Fortnite free to play on any iPhone or Android handset, which shows the potential for the project. Similar schemes have been tried in the past however (think Ouya and OnLive), and have failed to realise their potential. Neither had the backing of a games giant like Microsoft, however – its takeover of Activision Blizzard will make it the third-biggest games company in the world. And with more connected devices around and internet connections faster and more robust than ever, the time could be right for console-free streamed gaming to finally make its mark.

