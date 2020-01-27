Wireless headphones deal! Popular Beats Powerbeats3 less than half price

Beats is tough to beat for street-cred plus value in a set of headphones, and its Powerbeats3 wireless sport earbuds not only boast a winning aesthetic but also a lightweight, sweat-resistant, workout-friendly build, plus impressive 12-hour battery life.

The popular wireless earbuds are currently hugely discounted in both the US and UK. down to just $89 at Walmart (in a range of colours) and £78 at Amazon UK (in white).

Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone. A 55% saving.

Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone. A 54% saving.

We praised the Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones for their "good fit, great battery and bassy, fun sound" at their original $200 / £170.

Under intense review, we concluded that the Powerbeats3 wireless headphones are "supremely practical buds with a more-than-decent sound" offering "solid fit and fulsome delivery that’s ideal for fitness fiends" – even if we noted that rivals at that money offered more clarity and dynamics.

