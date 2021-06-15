Wireless earbuds deal: save $100 on Sony WF-SP800N ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn't until Monday, but other retailers are already looking to steal Amazon's thunder. Target has a great deal on the Sony WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds – they're 50 per cent off, knocking the price down from $199 to just $99. It's a fantastic saving on some of the best sports headphones out there.

Sony WF-SP800N early Prime Day headphones deal

Sony WF-SP800N (white) $199 $99 at Target

Sony's sports headphones deliver an energetic and enjoyable sound, while the nine-hour battery life from just a single charge should be plenty for most workouts. Add robust build quality and you've got a serious bargain (the black finish will set you back an extra $20).View Deal

The WF-SP800N continue Sony's excellent form in the true wireless earbuds space. They're made for sport and boast an IP55 rating – in other words, they're resistant to dust and water, so they can easily shrug off a sweaty workout.

A selection of wing hooks and ear tips keep them secure no matter how vigorously you're moving, and there's an impressive nine hours of battery held in the buds themselves (plus a less impressive nine hours in the charging case). Noise-cancelling ensures outside distractions are kept to a minimum. Touch controls can be found on the outer surface of each bud and there's also voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Sonically, there's detail and dynamics in spades, and the wireless earbuds carry a lot of rhythmic energy. There's plenty of top-end attack yet the headphones still sound natural and hugely listenable. Given the huge discount, if you are in the market for a pair of sports headphones, we wouldn't hesitate.

