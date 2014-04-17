British high-end audio manufacturer Wilson Benesch has taken the wraps off the latest loudspeaker to join its Geometry series, the Endeavour.

The new speaker takes its name from HMS Endeavour and will set you back £25,500 a pair, with each speaker measuring 1.47m in height and weighing in at 100kg.

Wilson Benesch has taken design cues from the Geometry series' flagship speaker, the Cardinal, including the optimised carbon composite top and alloy baffle profile.

The firm has designed and constructed its drive technologies in-house, which includes its own arrangement where the midrange Tactic-II drive unit is situated above the Semisphere Tweeter.

Meanwhile, Tactic-II bass drive units are mounted to the aluminium baseboard on the underside of the ACT (Advanced Composite Material) Monocoque.

Isobaric Drive mounts have their own custom aluminium housing and are located on top of a tapered alloy base, where you'll also find the carbon composite monocoque and spine.

The Endeavour also claims a world's first title with the Carbon-Nanotech Enclosure that sits behind the midrange driver unit.

Made from carbon fibre and nanotubes, the enclosure is designed to make the speaker highly damped. It also has an optimised internal air volume for the midrange drive unit.

Wilson Benesch claims this "offers significant improvements in dynamics, integration and sets a new benchmark in terms of signal-to-noise ratio".

The Endeavour is available to pre-order now in a standard finish of Silk Black. Several other finishes are available for an additional £1000; gloss; wood gloss and wood satin.

by Max Langridge

