Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? AirPods with wireless charging now just $151

Apple's latest (second-gen) AirPods with the wireless charging case are now available at a new low price of just $151.

We always keep a keen eye on AirPods prices, and this is the lowest price we've seen for the premium wireless model in a while. They started life as $199 but have more recently been available around the $170 mark. Buyers can now, however, save themselves an extra $20 at Best Buy and Amazon... if they're quick.

If you're not holding out for the AirPods 3, and would rather just grab a bargain while you can, it's a good time to upgrade your iPhone experience with Apple's wireless earbuds.

Amazon: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $199 $151

Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone. The wireless case works with all Qi-compatible charging mats and has the battery level-indicating LED on the front for easier reference.

Best Buy: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $199 $151

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals. They're also likely to boost your street (or commute) cred, natch.

They don't sport the noise-cancelling feature of their new and pricier siblings, the AirPods Pro, but if you're an Apple fan and are looking for good sound, design and usability at a tempting price, there's plenty to like here.

