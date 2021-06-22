Why buy anything else on Prime Day when you can save $400 on this awesome LG OLED TV?

Here's a sight for sore eyes and weary wallets: up to $400 off the stunning 2021 LG C1 OLED TV, in what looks to be the daddy of Prime Day TV deals.

The 55-inch LG 55OLEDC1 is reduced to only $1497 ($300 discount). The same goes for the 65-inch LG 65OLEDC1, which is down to only $2097 ($300 discount).

The biggest model gets the biggest discount. Act fast and you can grab $400 off the 77-inch LG OLED77C1, yours for a bargain $3497.

Sports, movies, gaming – the LG C1 OLED does it all with aplomb. And the crazy-low prices end at midnight.

The LG C1 is one of the most in-demand TVs of 2021, and with good reason: it produces a stunning OLED picture, sounds good and boasts an app-packed operating system. It's perfect for next-gen gaming, too. View Deal

We awarded the 65-inch version of LG's superb C1 OLED TV the full five stars. Under review we praised its "superb all-round picture quality" and "near-flawless feature set". What's not to like? Especially when it comes with a massive $400 discount.View Deal

If you've been dreaming of going big, today is the day to do it. Don't miss out on this barn-sized 77-inch OLED TV bargain.

In each year’s LG OLED range, it’s the C-class model that garners the most excitement. And rightfully so; it balances affordability with some of the company's finest processing technology and smartest features.

We've reviewed the 65-inch C1 in detail and can confirm it is a truly impressive TV. It might not be a huge step up from last year's five-star CX, but it doesn't need to be – the picture performance and feature set were already exemplary. The CX’s performance with Dolby Vision HDR content was superb, and so is the C1’s. It’s a beautifully vibrant and solid image with lots of detail and excellent contrast.

The C1 adds LG's new Cinematic Movement motion processing and enhanced de-contouring feature to the mix, as well as a more complete app selection that including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, YouTube TV and Spotify.

The design is identical to that of last year's CX and so is the selection and layout of its connections. All four HDMI sockets are 2.1-spec, too. One supports eARC, and all four support 4K@120Hz, VRR (in all current formats) and ALLM, making the C1 one of today's best gaming TVs.

These Prime Day price drops are set to end at midnight (22 June) so act now if you fancy up $400 one of the very best TVs of 2021.

