Valve specialist PrimaLuna launches its first-ever hybrid amp

Dutch audio electronic company PrimaLuna has announced the EVO 300, a new addition to its 12-strong EvoLution range of accessibly priced valve amplifiers and the first amp in the brand’s 18-year history not to have an entirely valve-based design.
Designed in collaboration with Floyd Design (the solid-state design arm of Durob Audio, PrimaLuna’s parent company), the EVO 300 has a valve preamp with a solid-state power stage that the company claims delivers the best of both worlds – the fluidity of valves and the grip of solid-state circuitry – while still maintaining a coherent sonic signature.
The preamp stage uses six hand-selected 12AU7 valves while the dual-mono solid-state power section incorporates paired JFETs from Linear Systems and specially manufactured MOSFETs, delivering 2 x 100W into 8 ohms.
To build the EVO 300, Prima Luna has incorporated circuitry components sourced from manufacturers including Takman, DuRoch, Nichicon, Alps, Linear Systems, Rubycon and Kemet, with internal hardwiring used extensively.
On the rear panel, there are five line-level RCA inputs and one home cinema bypass as well as subwoofer and tape outputs. The EVO 300 also features a built-in headphone amp and an optional phono stage that can be attached to the amp’s underside.
The PrimaLuna EVO 300 Hybrid Integrated Amplifier is priced at £6198 ($4695 / AU$5895) and is available to order from October, with a choice of black or silver for the front panel. The company says production will ramp up towards the end of 2021, with stock initially limited.
