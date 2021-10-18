Valve specialist PrimaLuna launches its first-ever hybrid amp

Dutch audio electronic company PrimaLuna has announced the EVO 300, a new addition to its 12-strong EvoLution range of accessibly priced valve amplifiers and the first amp in the brand’s 18-year history not to have an entirely valve-based design.

Designed in collaboration with Floyd Design (the solid-state design arm of Durob Audio, PrimaLuna’s parent company), the EVO 300 has a valve preamp with a solid-state power stage that the company claims delivers the best of both worlds – the fluidity of valves and the grip of solid-state circuitry – while still maintaining a coherent sonic signature.

The preamp stage uses six hand-selected 12AU7 valves while the dual-mono solid-state power section incorporates paired JFETs from Linear Systems and specially manufactured MOSFETs, delivering 2 x 100W into 8 ohms.

To build the EVO 300, Prima Luna has incorporated circuitry components sourced from manufacturers including Takman, DuRoch, Nichicon, Alps, Linear Systems, Rubycon and Kemet, with internal hardwiring used extensively.

(Image credit: PrimaLuna)

On the rear panel, there are five line-level RCA inputs and one home cinema bypass as well as subwoofer and tape outputs. The EVO 300 also features a built-in headphone amp and an optional phono stage that can be attached to the amp’s underside.

The PrimaLuna EVO 300 Hybrid Integrated Amplifier is priced at £6198 ($4695 / AU$5895) and is available to order from October, with a choice of black or silver for the front panel. The company says production will ramp up towards the end of 2021, with stock initially limited.

