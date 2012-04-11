UPDATE 11.04.12:

UK prices have now been confirmed, and the Shadow range will be available in the UK from May 2012.



Shadow 25: £500/pr

Shadow 50: £800/pr

Shadow 60: £900/pr

Shadow centre: £450

Published at CES 2012:

We've now had the full information from Monitor Audio about the company's new Shadow speaker series, set to be unveiled at CES.

The line-up consists of three speaker models and a centre channel.

The smallest Shadow 25 is designed for use as a satellite or rear channel speaker. It uses a 4in Flat RDR mid/bass driver and a 25mm dome tweeter.

Designed to be wall-mounted, it comes with a metal desktop stand, has 84dB sensitivity rating, a max power handling of 60 watts and

Next up in size is the Shadow 50, which uses dual 4in RDT drivers, a 25mm C-CAM tweeter and two flat ABR drivers. It's designed to work with TV screens up to 50in in size.

The Shadow 60 uses a similar driver configuration in a slightly larger cabinet, and is therefore aimed at larger screen sizes.

There's a Shadow centre speaker too, which again uses the same selection of drivers as the 50 and 60.

All three of the larger speakers have an 87dB sensitivity rating and a max power handling of 120w.

A new 'ground up design concept' the Monitor Audio Shadow range has a number of brand new design technologies.

The 4in mid/bass driver users a high power Neo magnet system in order to the necessary magnetic force while still keeping a low profile.

There's a floating driver and a special 'concertina' driver suspension arrangement, plus a proprietary tweeter and one-piece aluminium extruded cabinets.

'Invisible' cable entry and connection points plus a matt black finish completes the svelte design.

Availability and pricing is yet to be announced.

Monitor Audio is to launch its stylish ultra-thin Shadow range of home cinema speakers at CES in Las Vegas next week. We'll be there reporting live on all the latest news and products.

