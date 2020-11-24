Unmissable Black Friday headphones deal: sporty JBL Reflect Flow drop to $74

Athletes, rejoice! Our favourite cheap sporty headphones are now half-price at several retailers in the Black Friday headphones deals.

The JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds are available in four colours for $74.95 at Amazon, B&H Photo and JBL direct. They've held steady at the $150 MSRP until this drop to their all-time low price.



JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $74 at Amazon

Save $75: You won't find a better blend of good sound and sports-centric features at this price. Three sets of fins and tips are included, and also noteworthy is their 30-hour battery life – 10 from the buds themselves and 20 via the carry case – and IPX7 water resistance.



In our five-star JBL Reflect Flow review, we lauded the true wireless earbuds for their "athlete-worthy fit alongside good sound".

The Reflect Flow have a deep but playful bass that's also precise and well-balanced. Another noteworthy feature is Ambient Aware, which lets in some background noise so you can hear traffic noise or station announcements. Meanwhile, the TalkThru function dampens the volume low enough to hold a conversation without taking the earbuds out – convenient and polite!

Three sets of separate tips and fins are included. While we found them a little fiddly to fit, we've been able to go for many a run in them comfortably with the correct accoutrements.

Add to this an IPX7 waterproof rating and a 30-hour total battery life and you can understand why we're big fans of the JBL Reflect Flow earbuds for gym-goers, especially at this incredible price.

